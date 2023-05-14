Eurovision 2023: Sweden winner, Mengoni fourth: the class …

The final of theEurovision Song Contest 2023which without too many surprises saw how winner country Sweden with of flowerssecond place in the standings for Wrapper (for Finland), which received a popular plebiscite for its Cha Cha Cha. Closes the podium Noah Kirel (Israel). Only fourth place for Marco Mengoni, who nonetheless put in a spectacular performance. This means that the 2024 edition will take place in Sweden. Find it under the final ranking of Eurovision 2023.

It is the second time that Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest, after the success of 2012. During this Grand Final we have witnessed incredible performances, very trashy moments and international guests. Among them also ours Mahmoodwho performed a version from chills of John Lennon’s Imagine. All right in Liverpool, the city that gave birth to the Fab4.

Sweden is the winner country of Eurovision 2023: the ranking

Sweden: Flowers – Tattoo Finland: Wrapper – Cha cha cha Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn Italia: Marco Mengoni – Two lives Norway: Alessandra – Queen of kings Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of steel Belgium: Gustaf Because of you Estonia: DOG – Bridges Australia: Voyager – Promise Czech Republic: Vesna – My sister’s crown Lithuania: Monika Linkyte – Stay Cipro: Andrew Lambrou – Break a broken heart Croatia: Let 3 – Mom shh! Armenia: Brunette – Future lover Austria: Teya & Salena – Who the hell is Edgar? France: The Zarra – Obviously Spain – White Dove – Hey Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – The Sun and the Moon Poland: WHITE – Solo Swiss: Remo Forrer – Water gun Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe diem Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – It blows Portugal: Mimics – oh heart Serbia: Luke Black – Namo makes me sleepy United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I wrote a song Germania: Lord of the Lost – Blood & glitter