Home » Eurovision 2023: Sweden winner, Mengoni fourth: the class …
Technology

Eurovision 2023: Sweden winner, Mengoni fourth: the class …

by admin
Eurovision 2023: Sweden winner, Mengoni fourth: the class …

The final of theEurovision Song Contest 2023which without too many surprises saw how winner country Sweden with of flowerssecond place in the standings for Wrapper (for Finland), which received a popular plebiscite for its Cha Cha Cha. Closes the podium Noah Kirel (Israel). Only fourth place for Marco Mengoni, who nonetheless put in a spectacular performance. This means that the 2024 edition will take place in Sweden. Find it under the final ranking of Eurovision 2023.

It is the second time that Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest, after the success of 2012. During this Grand Final we have witnessed incredible performances, very trashy moments and international guests. Among them also ours Mahmoodwho performed a version from chills of John Lennon’s Imagine. All right in Liverpool, the city that gave birth to the Fab4.

Sweden is the winner country of Eurovision 2023: the ranking

Try Amazon Prime and all its benefits for 30 days for free

  1. Sweden: Flowers – Tattoo
  2. Finland: Wrapper – Cha cha cha
  3. Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn
  4. Italia: Marco Mengoni – Two lives
  5. Norway: Alessandra – Queen of kings
  6. Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of steel
  7. Belgium: Gustaf Because of you
  8. Estonia: DOG – Bridges
  9. Australia: Voyager – Promise
  10. Czech Republic: Vesna – My sister’s crown
  11. Lithuania: Monika Linkyte – Stay
  12. Cipro: Andrew Lambrou – Break a broken heart
  13. Croatia: Let 3 – Mom shh!
  14. Armenia: Brunette – Future lover
  15. Austria: Teya & Salena – Who the hell is Edgar?
  16. France: The Zarra – Obviously
  17. Spain – White Dove – Hey
  18. Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – The Sun and the Moon
  19. Poland: WHITE – Solo
  20. Swiss: Remo Forrer – Water gun
  21. Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe diem
  22. Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – It blows
  23. Portugal: Mimics – oh heart
  24. Serbia: Luke Black – Namo makes me sleepy
  25. United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I wrote a song
  26. Germania: Lord of the Lost – Blood & glitter

Offer

Vinyl Record Player, 3 Speeds (33 1/3, 45 And 78 RPM) stereo...

Vinyl Record Player, 3 Speeds (33 1/3, 45 And 78 RPM) stereo…

  • 【Brief Style Case】 Briefcase / briefcase design, easy portability and switch from room to room…
  • 【3 Speed ​​Belt Drive】33/45/78 RPM speed settings with included 45rpm adapter let you…
  • 【Bluetooth function】 you can connect to your bluetooth wirelessly, such as a mobile phone,…

See also  Hacker attack on Acea: the latest news

You may also like

Microsoft and Sony confirmed for Summer Game Fest...

Battery technology of the future: sodium vs. lithium

The latest rumors about a folding iPhone are...

Panasonic Toughbook 40 is unrivaled in emergencies

Apple won a new MacBook patent, TouchPad, hand...

Can Magsafe be used on Android? The answer...

[教學] How to Check iPhone Charge Times and...

Saturn is back as the king of the...

GitLab: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

Garage charging network startup launches new offer with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy