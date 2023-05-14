Eurovision 2023: Sweden winner, Mengoni fourth: the class …

The final of theEurovision Song Contest 2023which without too many surprises saw how winner country Sweden with of flowerssecond place in the standings for Wrapper (for Finland), which received a popular plebiscite for its Cha Cha Cha. Closes the podium Noah Kirel (Israel). Only fourth place for Marco Mengoni, who nonetheless put in a spectacular performance. This means that the 2024 edition will take place in Sweden. Find it under the final ranking of Eurovision 2023.
It is the second time that Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest, after the success of 2012. During this Grand Final we have witnessed incredible performances, very trashy moments and international guests. Among them also ours Mahmoodwho performed a version from chills of John Lennon’s Imagine. All right in Liverpool, the city that gave birth to the Fab4.
Sweden is the winner country of Eurovision 2023: the ranking
- Sweden: Flowers – Tattoo
- Finland: Wrapper – Cha cha cha
- Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn
- Italia: Marco Mengoni – Two lives
- Norway: Alessandra – Queen of kings
- Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of steel
- Belgium: Gustaf Because of you
- Estonia: DOG – Bridges
- Australia: Voyager – Promise
- Czech Republic: Vesna – My sister’s crown
- Lithuania: Monika Linkyte – Stay
- Cipro: Andrew Lambrou – Break a broken heart
- Croatia: Let 3 – Mom shh!
- Armenia: Brunette – Future lover
- Austria: Teya & Salena – Who the hell is Edgar?
- France: The Zarra – Obviously
- Spain – White Dove – Hey
- Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – The Sun and the Moon
- Poland: WHITE – Solo
- Swiss: Remo Forrer – Water gun
- Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe diem
- Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – It blows
- Portugal: Mimics – oh heart
- Serbia: Luke Black – Namo makes me sleepy
- United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I wrote a song
- Germania: Lord of the Lost – Blood & glitter
