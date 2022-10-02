Home Technology Eva Galperin: “Cybersecurity must make people safer”
Eva Galperin: “Cybersecurity must make people safer”

Eva Galperin: "Cybersecurity must make people safer"

On 7 to 8 October the Wired Next Festival returns to Milan, at the Fabbrica del Vapore, an event dedicated as always to innovation and digital technologies. Many guests will participate in the many meetings, round tables, insights proposed in the rich program, such as Frances Haugen, Stella Assange, Kate Crawford, Verdena, @pievole_che, Luigi Strangis, Emanuela Fanelli, Fabio Rovazzi, Simonetta Di Pippo, Roberto Baldoni, Ditonellapiaga , Zen Circus, Filomena Gallo, Giorgio Metta.

Among others there will also be Eva Galperin, consultant of the Freedom of the Press Foundation and Director of Cybersecurity for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, one of the most committed personalities on the front of the battle for the protection of privacy and freedom of speech and expression, against the use of spyware and malware by the Atati.

“EFF Cybersecurity’s efforts are part of our Public Interest Technology Team”, he explains, “where we are focused on protecting the privacy and security of vulnerable populations. This can mean protecting journalists and activists from all over the world, LGBTQ + people, women, minors or those in violent relationships. I have done everything from training journalists on how to protect the identities of their sources or how to escape government surveillance, to denouncing the use of malware by governments to secretly monitor the devices of activists in countries like Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Vietnam. , up to changing the dead in which bluetooth physical trackers work to make them less efficient as tools for stalking ”.

In your opinion, what are the main problems to be faced in terms of cybersecurity today?
“I think that the main problem with cybersecurity today is that of a radical change of perspective: we think it has the task of protecting networks and devices. While the real task of cybersecurity is to make people safer ”.

This theme is deeply connected with that of the weak defense of people’s digital rights. Considering the war in progress, it is a very topical issue. How can they be defended in undemocratic countries. What room for improvement is there in countries like Russia, China, Iran?
“There is not only a lot of room for improvement, but this improvement can be pushed by companies in the United States and Europe. If you minimize the data you collect from your users, you will never be forced to pass it on to a government or police force, not in Italy, not in the United States, but not even in China, Russia or Iran. End-to-end, secure and ubiquitous encryption tools are essential in defending the digital rights of people around the world. This has been one of the most successful stories of the last decade: two billion people use WhatsApp and most of them have no idea that the messages they send are end-to-end encrypted. It just works like this ”.

Let’s talk about the Coalition Against Stalkerware: how was it born, how does it work and what are the objectives?
“The Coalition was founded in 2019 by ten organizations, including EFF, each of which works directly with survivors of domestic violence and with anti-virus and security companies to grow knowledge and share information about stalkerware, which is a class of apps made to be secretly installed on a device and that silently capture data. These apps are very commonly used as tools for violence through technology, including stalking and harassment. We have worked together to make it more difficult to companies make these apps available and easier for people to find out if stalkerware is installed on their devices ”.

What are the prospects for the next digital age? More freedom or more control?
“As usual: both”.

