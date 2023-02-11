In 2022, the number of people paying attention to smart bracelets will increase a lot, so the Electric Otter Girls Channel will help you sort out five smart bracelets that will be launched in 2022, and some of them will be used for a month. full review , the video is now on the shelves, you can go to see Li and introduce it~ There are five smart bracelets in this evaluation, namely Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro, Huawei Band 7, Fitbit Inspire 3, ASUS VivioWatch 5 AERO, GARMIN vivosmart 5 ! We will make evaluations based on five parts: price, appearance and surface operation, app experience, battery life measurement, and others, and finally we will give purchasing suggestions!If you are interested, let’s watch it together.

official pricing

The contestants participating in the evaluation this time will mainly focus on the styles with relatively affordable prices. The five models are all below NT$5,000. The prices are listed as follows from low to high:

⌚ Huawei Band 7 : NT$1,490

⌚ Mi Band 7 Pro : NT$1,995

⌚ Fitbit Inspire 3 : NT$3,490

⌚ ASUS VivioWatch 5 AERO : NT$3,690

⌚ GARMIN vivosmart 5 : NT$4,690

Appearance vs Surface Operations

⌚ Huawei Band 7

The frame of Huawei Band 7 is made of matte frosted material, which adds a different texture. It uses a 1.47-inch square AMOLED color screen. The surface is not too large, and the information can be seen clearly. There are more than 4,000 types The surfaces are interchangeable, perfect for those who like to change styles from time to time.In terms of operation, there is a function button on the right side of the wristband. Press it to jump back to the main screen. It is very intuitive to use, and the screen slides smoothly. The only small disadvantage is that the speed of raising the wrist is slower than other wristbands. A little bit

⌚ Mi Band 7 Pro

Mi Band 7 Pro It is the largest screen among the five models. It is equipped with a 1.64-inch AMOLED color screen. The frame is actually a plastic imitation metal shell. It has a high-end sense like a smart watch, but it is very light and only 20 grams (it is plastic after all). However, thanks to its large surface, the screen is the smoothest among the five. In addition to the information at a glance, it also has an AOD display function. It is the bracelet closest to a smart watch among the five.

⌚ Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit Inspire 3 has the smallest screen among the five models. Even though it looks good on the surface, the actual display screen ratio is not large. There is only about 0.74 inches of AMOLED screen, and the information you can see is relatively small. If you want to Looking at the data on the surface, you need to swipe a few more times, and because the range is too small, sometimes your eyes will feel tired. The surface operation part, although it has no buttons, can return to the main page through the vibration of pressing on both sides of the fuselage.In addition, I would like to mention that although the original straps of the five wristbands are all made of silicone, I feel that the original straps of the Fitbit Inspire 3 are the most skin-friendly and softest to wear, and there is no foreign body feeling when wearing them while sleeping.

⌚ ASUS VivioWatch 5 AERO

ASUS VivioWatch 5 AERO It is a smart bracelet launched by ASUS at the end of 2022. It mainly measures the pulse wave index through the fingertips. However, because a part for measuring the pulse wave index is reserved on the surface, the overall body will be relatively long. If the wrist is relatively People who are thinner will not fit well when wearing it. If you want all the sensors on the bracelet to sense data at any time, you need to pay attention to the position of the bracelet when wearing it. The VivioWatch 5 AERO is equipped with a 1.34-inch high-reflective colorful LCD display. Compared with other models, the screen brightness is lower, and the screen is hard to see under the sun, but it can relatively save power consumption, and the battery life will be better.As for its main pulse wave index measurement, as long as the index finger touches the sensor on the surface, the blood pressure, blood oxygen reference value and other data can be obtained in real time, so there is no need to use special equipment or go to the hospital for measurement

⌚ GARMIN vivosmart 5

GARMIN vivosmart 5 is equipped with a 0.9-inch monochrome OLED screen. The appearance is the most sporty among the five models. The strap material is the same as silicone, but the outer ring is treated with a micro-grainy material, and the inner ring remains smooth. When it comes out, a lot of thought has been spent on the design, which is low-key and comfortable at the same time.In the operation part, there is a function button on the surface, press it to quickly return to the main page, but unlike other models that can slide left and right to trigger different functions, vivosmart 5 mainly slides up and down, and the operation is relatively simple and easy to remember

App experience comparison

⌚ Huawei Band 7

The App used by Huawei Band 7 is “Huawei Sports Health“, various data will be displayed on the home page, including steps, exercise records, heart rate, sleep, stress, blood oxygen saturation, etc. In addition, the sleep detection part, the data is full of details, and it will give you a sleep every day Scores are more intuitive on the whole. The app will also help you organize your weekly and monthly sleep status. You can adjust your sleep habits according to your own situation. Overall, the app is very intuitive to use and you don’t need to spend too much time exploring

⌚ Mi Band 7 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro was very topical when it was launched. The App to be used is “millet sports health“, here is a point to note, Xiaomi’s old users may be more accustomed to the old version of the app “Zepp Life”, but Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro does not support it!The overall interface is very similar to that of Huawei, and it is very intuitive to use. The only shortcoming is that there is no score indicator for sleep. Although there are data on deep and light sleep, average heart rate during sleep, blood oxygen saturation and sleep breathing quality, the information is also very complete, but there are The score can speed up the judgment of whether you have slept well or not

⌚ Fitbit Inspire 3

The App to be used with Fitbit Inspire 3 is “fitbit“, its App is more diversified. In addition to basic body data, there are also some exploration and community parts, which can share each other’s status with people who also use Fitbit devices. In addition, all Fitbit data is bound to your account, so even if you change to another mobile phone, you only need to log in to the account data to sync, and you don’t have to worry about missing records. In addition, Fitbit is relatively good at health detection. Meticulous, also take the measurement of sleep as an example, it will draw a graph based on your breathing rate, heart rate variation, and even record the skin temperature, which is not available in the other four devices. In addition, if there is a bound mailbox, You’ll also receive a weekly progress report that keeps you updated on your physical condition.But relatively, more functions are more complicated. Some functions are buried deep in the app, and it will take more time to explore. If you want more detailed data, you also need to purchase Fitbit premium membership, which also makes many people choose Fitbit feel worried

⌚ ASUS VivioWatch 5 AERO

The App used by VivioWatch 5 AERO is “ASUS Health Connect“, the interface design is green, very similar to a health check report XD, in addition to the pulse wave index, sleep data is also used for comparison, VivioWatch 5 AERO not only records the basic detailed records, but also records the number of times you turn over. In particular, there is the indicator of “relaxation index”. The bracelet will automatically record the highest and lowest blood pressure for you every day, and ASUS officials have also stated that they will release the ECG function in 2023, and you can also view it through the App at that time More detailed body data. Overall, the app design is relatively simple and easy to understand, and the health measurement part is more detailed. In addition, it can also set sedentary reminders, medication reminders, and the “healthy life circle” function in the app. It can also allow children in different places to care about the health of their parents remotely

⌚ GARMIN vivosmart 5

The app that the vivosmart 5 is paired with is “GARMIN Connect“, the user interface is very design sense, just slide down and you can quickly see all the data, you don’t need to click in and take a closer look. Among them, the function I particularly like is the “Body Battery” indicator, this indicator It is expressed in the form of a battery, how much energy is left in your body, the point is that the displayed content is still accurate, for example, if you slept well the day before, your score in the next morning will be relatively high, Li also said that once After work, the score was only in single digits, and she really felt exhausted that day!In the part of sleep detection, there will also be data records such as turning over, pulse blood oxygen, breathing, etc., which are also very detailed. However, it has the same problem as Fitbit, that is, the functions related to the setting of the bracelet will be hidden deep in the app. place, may take some time to find

Endurance measured comparison

After a month of actual testing of the five bracelets with functions such as message notifications, heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring, the battery life of Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best, and it will not need to be charged until the 10th day. Huawei Band 7 is about 7 days. Because of the AOD function of Mi Band 7 Pro, if it is turned on, it takes about three days to charge it. If it is not turned on, it can last about 7 days. ASUS VivioWatch 5 AERO can last for 5 days Time, as for the Garmin vivosmart 5, it unexpectedly has a weaker battery life, and it needs to be charged once every 3 days on average.

other aspects

These five watches all support the monitoring of some relatively basic sports. Among them, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro can also support hundreds of sports modes. If there are people who like swimming, don’t worry, they all support 5 ATM waterproof, It is no problem to soak in the water within 50 meters.Another point is that they all have built-in GPS, and you can get more accurate data such as pace and distance when you go out for a run without a mobile phone. Among them, Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro and ASUS VivioWatch 5 AERO can also display GPS maps on the mobile app position

▼ Table of the number and types of sports supported by the five wristbands

▼ Health data detection and other key functions supported by the five bracelets

Purchasing advice

Based on the above, the following is the purchasing suggestion given by the editor: If you pay attention to health data and want to understand your physical condition in depth, you can choose Fitbit Inspire 3 or Garmin vivosmart 5, which have a small surface and not many functions that can be operated. The wristband is mainly used to measure the body value. In fact, the data must be checked in the App. If you have a variety of sports needs, you can try the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. If you have requirements for the body value Those who are not high, and who pay more attention to the beautiful appearance and multiple surfaces, can consider Huawei Band 7. If you want an accurate measurement data device, then ASUS VivioWatch 5 AERO can be considered. Having said so much, I wonder if it will help everyone who wants to get a smart bracelet? Or which brand of smart bracelet do you recommend? You can leave a message with the editor to open the box!