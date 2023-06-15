[Evaluation]Polk MagniFi MAX AX SR: Enjoy 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound effects easily with wireless rear support

16
Specifications
MagniFi MAX AX SR
Channel: 7.1.2
Audio support: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DD, DTS:X, DTS HDMA, etc.
Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Alexa)
Input: HDMI × 3, Optical
Output: HDMI (eARC)
Volume: 1,143 × 118 × 72mm (Soundbar), 407 × 302 × 399mm (Subwoofer)
Weight: 5.83kg (Soundbar), 11.9kg (Subwoofer)
Price: $7,280
Enquiries: Sound United HK (3900 0120)
