[Evaluation]PS5 “Dead Island 2” HELL-A version with super real flesh and blood + a variety of creative ways to kill zombies

Developed by Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios, the sequel to the zombie-themed open-world action game “Dead Island 2 (Taiwan translation: Dead Island 2)”, the game inherits the elements of horror and bloody hacking from the previous episode. Players open up the fun of walking the road of zombies. Following the last episode of Dead Island, it was already 2011, but this time the battlefield was transferred from Barno Island off the coast of Papua New Guinea to California, USA. Although it was postponed again under the sound of “DYING LIGHT 2”, it was finally officially released on April 21, and it was released on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, this time except for the disc version and the general version In addition, there is also a HELL-A (Los Angeles Hell) version, just wait for the editor to introduce it to you.

▲This change was developed with Dambuster Studios

▲Transfer the battlefield to California

▲The bloodiness of the game is extremely high

Los Angeles Hell Edition Unboxing Super Beautiful Special Offer Open

Although the “Dead Island 2” HELL-A (Los Angeles Hell) version looks small on the outside, it actually contains more surprises. The game includes an expansion pass (season ticket). In terms of price, the difference between the two versions is only a few hundred yuan, and you can buy the limited edition. Players who like the “Dead Island” series or collect limited editions may wish to consider buying it. Contents include exclusive tin box collectible game box, Venice Beach tourist map, killer tarot deck, pin badge, embroidered badge, and 5 downloadable serialized sheets (Game Expansion Pass, Golden Weapons Pack, and Rough Weapons Pack).

▲There is a transparent plastic cover outside the box for protection

▲After removing the transparent glue, you can see the outer box and the packing inside the box

▲Take out all the contents of the box

▲ There are 6 tarot cards for the six characters of this generation and the embroidered badge of the brand Infernal in the game

▲The shape with two pin badges has a strong style

▲The paper map shows the subdivisions of Los Angeles in the game

▲There are two heroines printed on the iron box, and the background is set off by zombies

▲After opening, you can see the physical version CD and 5 download serial numbers

Explore HELL-A Los Angeles Hell from Bob’s Dead to Mito California

“Dead Island 2” mainly takes place a few months after the events of the previous episode “Dead Island”, and the virus is also quarantined because it landed in Los Angeles. Players need to be in Los Angeles (the game is called HELL-A Los Angeles Hell), from the beginning of the plot, there are six survivors with different abilities and skills, and choose one as a character to start the game. In addition to meeting different crazy characters according to the plot, players will also walk through many famous scenic spots in California, such as Venice Beach, Beverly Hills and so on. As the protagonist acquires different abilities and slowly reveals the truth behind the virus, he begins his journey of exploration in hell.

▲This generation of heroines (?

▲Survivors with different abilities and skills

▲The trip to hell is of course a hell party

Break through the corpses, chop the corpses, and open the blood

Although “Dead Island 2” is an action game, it is much more relaxed and enjoyable than “DYING LIGHT 2”. Players can choose to break out from many zombies or choose to hack zombies to death one by one. However, because of the addition of the level mode, players can comfortably pass the level without skipping the level and killing zombies. However, there will be high-difficulty level zombies waiting for players on special venues. In addition, some items on the field may trigger an alarm, and there will be a large group of zombies chasing the player, making it difficult for the player to escape.

▲ Easily hack and kill zombies

▲ One knife can cut zombies to the bare bones

▲ Even in a narrow location, there are zombies arranged for players

The “Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids (FLESH)” developed by Dambuster, players will see a lot of flesh and blood flying in the process of hacking and slashing. In addition to the bones, internal organs can be seen. It will also run out in response to player attacks. Of course, a lot of blood spurting is inevitable, and the sound effects of the game enhance the overall sense of attack, so that players can experience a more realistic situation of hacking and killing zombies.

▲Bloodstains all over the floor are commonplace

▲ Murder scene (?

▲If you step on it, you will spurt a lot of blood

Equipment enhancement system Free skill card combination

In “Dead Island 2”, there is a lot of emphasis on close-range weapons, and almost most of the combat players need to get close to the zombies and start hacking. However, as an action game with RPG elements, there are also numerical displays on various weapons to let players understand the differences brought about by the weapons they pick up. Money is very useful in the game. You can get money when collecting materials on the roadside, and you can also get random money from zombies. As the game progresses, players can collect different materials to increase attribute attack and performance through strengthening, or spend money to make the weapon catch up with the current level value. Game money can also be used to purchase materials, weapons, unlock props, etc. through merchants.

▲After strengthening, the value of weapons increases greatly

▲Weapon enhancement content

▲ Merchants can buy rare props

As the level upgrades, players will be able to equip various skill cards, which are mainly divided into four categories: ability, survival, killer and primordial spirit. In addition to obtaining cards according to game progress or levels, new cards can also be obtained through side missions. Even with the same name skill, you can get two effects, such as the flying kick skill, one of which can kick zombies out, while the other can increase damage. Players can play more ways to kill zombies according to their own choice of cards. Players can choose if they want more damage or use different skills to kill zombies.

▲ Card skills can be replaced at any time

▲ Card skills will affect how to deal with zombies

Shaking and special effects fill the screen and make eyes tired

In “Dead Island 2”, although the fluency of the home machine or computer version is very high, there are a lot of shaking and flashing special effects during the operation, which is easy to fatigue the eyes. When the player tries to swing the weapon, there will be a slight shake on the screen, and then blood and flesh will fly across the screen, and then the screen will flash red when attacked by zombies. In the game, except for players who deliberately do not fight, the eyes can hardly rest. This situation is not very friendly to players who are prone to 3D dizziness.

▲Flash special effects

▲The shaking screen is difficult to capture

Happy cooperation mode to discover more ways to kill corpses

“Dead Island 2” supports up to three players to play cooperatively at the same time. Compared with single-player multiplayer mode, it is more fun and more fun. In addition to “many people are easy to handle”, everyone besieged zombies together, and the sense of fright was completely disappeared. In this way, in the game cooperation, how to kill Mangwei happily, if the opponent kicks, we will hit it with a stick. From the story, players will learn many different methods of killing corpses. When playing cooperative mode, they can have more time to perform and create more ways to play with other players. But it’s a pity that the game can only start from the player with the lowest progress, it should be to prevent spoilers.

▲ Play various zombie death methods

▲ Burning beautifully is also a life skill

Summary: A relaxing, casual, bloody creative hunting game

Although “Dead Island 2” does not have any impressive elements to make players remember that the new episode has been released, but after the trial, it is found that this is a fun and relaxing game, as long as you gently wave your weapon, you can feel the picture of flesh and blood flying . Although the plot is a little short, it has added a lot of American humor and a little bit of surprise. The collection of ritual tools and level restrictions have slightly delayed the playing time. But it is another kind of fun in the multiplayer mode. It is quite interesting when everyone cooperates in the same place to do different killing methods than the stand-alone mode. The only downside should be that the shaking and special effects of the game are not suitable for every player, but it is worthwhile for players who like zombies to go on a crazy adventure in Hell-A.

▲The plot is slightly shorter

▲Just slash easily

▲A lot of coping methods are slowly explored in the game

▲The horror atmosphere created by the venue is also worthy of extra points

