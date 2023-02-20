Design and Function

The driving force of table setting and space saving is amazing

Many people consider the size of the stand ear amplifier when purchasing a stand. The HPA V222 and HPA V202 are similar to the DHA V226, only 170 × 54 × 228mm, which is quite space-saving. The HPA V222 is a fully balanced headphone amplifier composed of 4 sets of amplifier circuits, while the HPA V202 uses an unbalanced architecture, a single-ended amplifier circuit, and no 4-pin XLR output, but the price is much cheaper than the former.

The design concepts and functions of the two ear amplifiers also have many similarities. They also use a toroidal transformer, and the filter capacitor array is as high as 22,000 uF, which is sufficient to cope with instantaneous changes in various voltages and currents, thereby reducing distortion and ensuring a clean power supply. The internal operating voltages of HPA V222 and HPA V202 are as high as 50V and 60V respectively, and have ultra-high tolerance, which can be pushed properly from in-ear to large headphones. Another important point is that the whole machine is still made in Germany, with quality assurance.