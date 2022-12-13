Eve Systems

The long-discussed Matter smart home product standard was finally officially launched in October this year. Apple, Google, Amazon, Samsung and other major promoters also announced that they can support this new agreement, but the sensors and light bulbs at the end What about the product? Eve System, a smart home brand that originally focused on the HomeKit ecology, has now added Matter support to its Eve Energy power plugs, Eve Door & Window, and Eve Motion sensors through a free firmware update. Products that operate on the iPhone can log in to the three major platforms of Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home in one go.

It should be noted that The Verge found that this firmware update requires iOS and iPadOS 16.2, which has not yet been officially launched, and currently requires active registration to join the early adopters program to use, and it is not a fully functional version. If you don’t want to be so aggressive, you can also wait for the Android Eve app and new products to be launched in 2023. The 14 active products will also be updated one after another.

In any case, today’s news finally represents that the specifications and platform chaos of smart home products are gradually receding, allowing consumers to purchase products purely because of their own performance, without being kidnapped by the selected platform. CES 2023 is coming soon, and we also expect to see a wave of new Matter products launched at the event. Friends who are interested in upgrading their homes should pay attention to our reports.