Eve Online adds Excel support

Eve Online has added Excel support, allowing players to keep spreadsheets to track their progress.

They will be able to better increase productivity, streamline the movement of goods, and gain critical insights into their company, among many other features, through Microsoft Excel. In the Eve Online community, people often joke that the game is one of spreadsheets, and now CCP Games has taken that literally.

In a statement about the Microsoft Excel implementation, Bergur Finnbogason, Eve Online’s creative director, said,“Partnering with Microsoft to provide EVE players with direct access to Excel’s state-of-the-art spreadsheet software tool has been both a very enjoyable experience and a natural fit for both our companies and the data lovers in our respective communities It should come as no surprise. Our players continue to encourage us to explore more ways to make EVE approachable. Advanced EVE players are known to use spreadsheets as their data management tool, so Excel add-ins are key to making this happen Step. No matter your role, skill level, or status in New Eden, the power of this add-in is at your fingertips.

