Even a Hogwarts legacy can’t avoid FIFA 23 in the UK

It’s hardly shocking to say that FIFA 23 is hugely popular in the UK, but how popular is it? A new revenue report from data firm Newzoo reveals that despite a very successful launch, Hogwarts Legacy shipped more than 12 million units in its first few weeks, but the Witcher game is still out of reach on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Beat FIFA 23 in pure revenue sense.

The report states that in the UK, FIFA 23 generates the most revenue among PS and Xbox players, with Hogwarts coming in second. However, this is the only anomaly, as in the US, in both countries, Hogwarts is the undisputed revenue champion for the PC platform.

The other games that make up the top ten are also pretty similar, with PS/Xbox, Fortnite, NBA 2K23, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II & Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Grand Theft Auto V, Destiny 2, and Dead Space all making the cut (though Rankings vary), Madden NFL 23 and Apex Legends are big in the US, while the UK tends towards Rainbow Six: Siege and God of War: Ragnarök.

PC is a whole different beast, as shared games are Hogwarts, Sons of the Forest, Valorant, League of Legends, The Sims 4, Dead Space, Roblox, Fortnite, and CoD: MWII & Warzone 2.0. The only difference in the top ten (Except for the way the games are arranged) is that Destiny 2 is on the US charts, and surprise, surprise, FIFA 23 is coming to the UK.

Switch is the platform showing the biggest difference, as in the US, Metroid Prime Remastered leads, while Fortnite is the platform to beat in the UK. Besides those two games, the top ten in both countries shared only three other titles, namely Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Needless to say, the UK and the US have very different interests in Nintendo’s hybrid system.