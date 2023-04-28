Even BeReal sinks, the end of the old social networks can wait

Before Facebook, there was Instagram and Twitter MySpace, Friendfeed, Second Life e Foursquare. The Web in Italy and in the world was not as widespread as today but we were still millions of people and those were the social networks we used. Then within a couple of years what seemed like stars destined to last forever exploded and disappeared.

Since then essentially only 3 things have changed: it has arrived Snapchatbut without ever taking off, at least in our area; Pinterest, which, however, has never left its niche; And TikTok, which instead took the leadership of the sector by creating a new video-based paradigm. But basically Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are still there: despite the problems, despite the signs of crisis, they remain central to the lives of a few billion people. Which is no small thing.

Over last two years every once in a while something momentous seemed to happen: several times we thought that a new type of social network was on the way. I think about Clubhouse, which had months of glory during the first lockdown of the pandemic when it seemed that audio was the future; and then to Mastodon, which should have taken off on the ashes of Elon Musk’s Twitter; and WT Social, the non-toxic social media thought up by the founder of Wikipedia as an alternative to the fake news that flew on Facebook.

The latest comet has been BeReal, the French social network that last summer flared up with the bet of a place to post real selfies, without tricks and filters, taken at a certain time of day. The latest news says that BeReal users have plummeted: would be just 6 millionalthough the company says there are twenty, still too few to be relevant. And as far as we can see, not even Post, Artifact, T2 and Nostr are taking off, while BlueSky’s debut is awaited.

In short: what emerges is that the old social networks may well be in crisis, but changing people’s habits, convincing them to transfer their social networks elsewhere, is a challenge that no one is winning. The end of the old social networks is not in sight. In less than a year Facebook will probably turn 20 peacefully.