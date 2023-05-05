Even better than Musk’s brain-computer interface!Scientists develop a “non-invasive” brain thought-to-text system | TechNews Technology News

We all know that British physicist Stephen Hawking (Stephen Hawking) communicated with the outside world through text-to-speech technology. Now scientists have developed a non-invasive AI artificial intelligence system called Semantic Decoder (Semantic Decoder). Translate thoughts or what you want to say into words.

The promising system could benefit patients who have lost the ability to communicate with their limbs after a stroke, paralysis, or other degenerative disease. The peer-reviewed research paper was published in the journal Nature Neuroscience on the 1st, and the researchers have applied for a PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent.

Transformer models, neural networks for chatbots like Google Bard and OpenAI ChatGPT, have had a huge impact on advancing machine learning. The semantic decoder AI system introduced in this article was developed by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin using the Transformer model. By lying in a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanner, the participants listened to a few hours of podcasts (Podcast) to train the decoder. The whole process only needs to use fMRI to scan brain activity, without surgical implantation of anything.

After the AI ​​system is trained, it can translate into words the content or stories that the participants heard or imagined. What the system ultimately produces is not a verbatim record of everything the brain thinks, but a capture of basic ideas and perspectives. The researcher pointed out in a press release on the official website of the University of Texas that about 50% of the words generated by the trained system were very close to or exactly the same as the participants thought.

May launch portable semantic decoder AI system

The researchers gave an example, after the participants heard the phrase “I haven’t got a driver’s license yet”, the system converted the current thought into a string of words “She hasn’t even started to learn to drive”. Although the interpretation of the AI ​​system is not very accurate, it can still be deduced that “no driver’s license”. Interestingly, the participants also asked to watch 4 silent videos in the fMRI scanner, and the AI ​​system was able to accurately describe “certain scenes” that the participants saw.

Compared with the “invasive” brain-computer interface technology published by Elon Musk in 2019, the “non-invasive” semantic decoder AI system is no different from a leap forward technological breakthrough and development. Alexander Huth, one of the leaders, said the team is improving the model’s ability to decode longer, more complex thoughts.

So far, the decoder system can only be used in the laboratory, because it must rely on fMRI scans of the brain to do so. But the researchers believe that the future will eventually lead to the development of mobile semantic decoder AI devices paired with portable brain imaging.

(First image source: UT-Austin)