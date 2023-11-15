Even in Italy it’s time for Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming

After a year of exclusivity for the US market and the arrival in other markets during 2023, from November 15th the Amazon Luna cloud gaming system is also available for Italy.

With Cloud Gaming we mean the possibility of play a video game using a technology that streams the game to our devices, relieving home hardware of computing power to rely entirely on connection speed. It is therefore possible to use Amazon Luna on PC and Mac from the browser or on iOS, the main Smart TVs and obviously Amazon’s Fire TV devices

To play you can buy the dedicated pad, which until November 27th will cost 39.99 euros instead of 69.99 and which can be connected to all compatible devices, or use compatible solutions. At the moment Luna can also take advantage of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One pads. From an ergonomic point of view, the Luna gamepad is slightly smaller than those for PlayStation 5 and Xbox and in the next few days we will test its use on multiple devices, but given the price it could appeal to many as a generic gamepad to be used even outside the cloud.

Amazon Luna’s offer is divided into several bands, the simplest is the subscription already included within Amazon Prime which gives access to Fortnite, Trackmania and a rotating selection of games. If you want, you can connect your Ubisoft account and import the purchase of your games previously purchased on PC.

In addition to this form of use there is theLuna+ subscription which costs 9.99 euros per month and gives access to a wider selection of games, which will be expanded over time. If you want to take a look at the catalogue, a 7-day trial period is available.

If desired, it is possible to sign up for a Ubisoft+ subscription to play a large range of titles from the French distributor, including the recent Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which will be released soon. The cost in this case is 17.99 per month.

Finally, it is also possible to activate the subscription for Jackbox Games, a label dedicated to group video games that are based on classic table pastimes with quizzes, puzzle games and so on. The price in this case is 4.99 euros.

Until recently, Cloud Gaming seemed like an interesting alternative to classic digital delivery, especially for those who don’t want to spend money on gaming computers or consoles and thanks to Google’s entry into the market with Stadia. However, the definitive closure of Stadia at the beginning of the year cooled enthusiasm a bit, but this does not mean that cloud gaming has disappeared, on the contrary.

At the moment the service is offered by GeForce Now, which uses Nvidia hardware and various price ranges ranging from a free one-hour session to 8 hours a day in 4K and 120 FPS for around 100 euros for six months, and from Microsoft which allows you to play a selection of games in the subscription in the cloud Game Pass Ultimate, although the feature is still officially in beta.

Amazon Luna’s offer seems designed for a general public who is not interested in the latest novelty but could appreciate great classics and games for the whole family. In fact, to tell the truth, it seems to be designed above all for those who know video games in passing, but might perhaps be interested. The impression is that the game will be played a lot on the ability of the offer included in the prime to intrigue adults and offer younger people another door to enter Fortnite. The idea of ​​being able to try something for free within Prime makes a lot of sense, we need to understand who will then want to spend money for the full subscription, who today perhaps lacks some more recent titles to act as a driving force. The idea of ​​being able to import your Ubisoft games from a PC is interesting, but the subscription for only the French company’s games seems out of the market.

We will see in the next few months how it goes and we will let you know shortly how the service works in various situations, we will see especially in the next few months what the public’s response will be in a country where broadband for this type of service is not always present.

