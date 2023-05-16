Even neighborhood shops with touch

Thanks to e-commerce, companies are entering new markets and opening up other sales channels. The pandemic has accelerated a process of digitization already in place, also pushing traditionally offline realities, such as neighborhood shops, to adopt digital methods to reach a different and wider audience. The tools offered by e-commerce and social networks are an enabling factor for the territories, favoring the development of the local economy. For example, the proximity commerce allows small shopkeepers to reach customers residing in neighboring areas, leveraging e-commerce players and using logistics services and delivery platforms: according to Netcomm, the Digital Commerce Consortium in Italy, is one of the activities to focus on to strengthen local entrepreneurial realities. And which is part of the proposals suggested by the Consortium to make cities e-commerce hubs and support the digitization of the country system.

First, you have to invest for increase the digital skills of workers, with specific training initiatives and the creation of centers of excellence. Then digitally enhance our artistic and cultural heritage, promoting tourism with online travel agencies. To push exports but also serve the closest customers, Netcomm supports the importance of developing small local digital Malls and, reinterpreting the model of industrial districts, urges to create gods digital districts, based on the complementarity of products and services. The Consortium then underlines the need to increase the presence of Made in Italy on international marketplaces and to facilitate the fulfillment of customs and commercial procedures. These changes presuppose a greater diffusion of digital payments, to be supported with awareness campaigns; and must include new models of logistics and intermodality that are environmentally, economically and socially sustainable.