Even precious Samsung foldables can now be repaired at home

Six months have passed since the European launch of Samsung’s “self-repair program”, which allows owners of some devices to replace damaged parts yourself with official spare parts.

The program, also active in Italynow allows for the first time to repair even the South Korean company’s most valuable smartphones at home: il Galaxy Z Fold 5 e il galaxy Z Flip 5 presented last July.

This is an important innovation, not only from the perspective of “right to repair” which the European Union is pursuing with a bill presented last March.

The possibility of repairing a leaflet yourself SamsungIn fact, it is also good news for consumers, who usually spend money on smartphones of this type figures far exceeding 1,000 euros.

Foldables are, moreover, definitely more delicate than traditional smartphonesbecause of the zipper which allows the cell phone to bend and their large flexible screen and. Even the latter, theoretically, can be replaced thanks to the “self-repair” program, but the price to be paid is quite high. It’s certainly lower than the price of the leaflet right out of the store.

“In 2023 we expect to reach 30 million foldables sold overall in the world starting from 2019 – TM Roh, president and head of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, told us last July – of which 1.8 million in Europe. Market research tells us that in the next five years the demand for leaflets will rise to one hundred million pieces per year”.

Certainly one of the obstacles to the mass adoption of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 – beyond personal needs and what you look for in a smartphone – it’s just the price. Knowing that such a precious device can be repaired at a reduced price, even at home, and knowing above all that by doing so you can extend its “life” can help a notable difference in the purchasing phase.

In fact, you can save money even when an apparently trivial component such as the USB-C charging port does not work well, the official spare part of which costs just 36 euros.

It must be said, however, that fixing a phone isn’t as simple as installing an app. It must be kept in mind that not everyone may have the necessary dexterity. Samsung has tried to make life easier for those who purchase spare parts by providing video tutorials and photographs – in collaboration with iFixit – which explain step by step how to carry out the repair yourself.

