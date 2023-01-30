Listen to the audio version of the article

By now the Europe of football is (almost) entirely covered by online fantasy football. Even the richest and most followed championship in the world, the English Premier League, enters the world of digital cards thanks to a four-year partnership with Sorare.

The deal will allow the global sports entertainment company to release digital player cards from all twenty Premier League clubs as part of its free online fantasy football game, and provide fans with a new way to connect with their favorite clubs and players.

To date, Sorare has agreements with over 300 sports organizations to launch their players’ cards; these include the Italian Serie A, the Spanish LaLiga and the German Bundesliga. Therefore, only the French Ligue1 is missing from the appeal among the big European championships. Last year it also expanded into two new sports: baseball and basketball – by partnering with the two professional leagues with stars and stripes, the NBA and the MLB.

Like true team managers, Premier League fans will now be able to buy, sell, collect players and build squads with Sorare’s officially licensed digital cards and compete with their squads in the startup’s digital fantasy football for rewards.

As part of the new partnership, Sorare has also launched new gameplay features, including league-specific competitions, draft-based gameplay, and capped competitions.