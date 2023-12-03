Even the happy island of the Internet has become a place of extremists. The Substack case

In April 2020, Estonian counter-terrorism carried out a sensational operation. After years of online investigations, he manages to track down the head of a neo-Nazi organization that had managed to branch out from Tallinn to the United States, gaining proselytes on social media and blogs. The group planned bomb attacks against the “enemies of the Aryan race”. What surprised the investigators, however, was not the extension of the network, nor the violence of its proclamations. But the boss of him. They find it in his bedroom. At the PC. He was 13 years old. And his social media followers called him “The Commander”. That arrest demonstrated how easy it had become to find and spread hateful content online. And how widespread the phenomenon had become. No platform today seems to be completely exempt from it.

The Atlantic investigation, between the Brandenburg Gates and hymns to national socialism

The Atlantic conducted an investigation into Substack. And he discovered the existence of dozens of blogs that praise Nazism, white supremacism and anti-Semitism. Not anything new. But the fact that all this also happens on Substack is different. The platform was born in 2017 as a refuge from social media, from the violent or frivolous speeches of influencers. It was intended to be a blogging platform and newsletter (now also podcast) where you could take time to read and think. Maybe comment. But with quality.

However, Substack immediately adopted very permissive policies on the type of content that can be published. That is to say: no moderation, everything (or almost everything) is allowed. And in the last year something has changed. Far-right publications have begun to proliferate on Substack. The Atlantic counted 16. A fraction of the 17,000 on the platform. But capable of gathering tens of thousands of subscribers. For example, you can read – even in Italy – the contents of Andkon’s Reich Press, a blog with a few thousand subscribers (from 1 to 5 thousand, the platform does not provide precise data) where the reader is welcomed by a 1930s Berlin, with a Brandenburg Gate adorned with swastikas and imperial eagles. Inside, the reasons for national-socialism, the Aryan race and anti-liberalism are praised.

White Supremacism and the Elders of Zion

There is White-Papers, which screams the need for public policies in defense of whites and accuses global leaders of promoting ethnic replacement. There is “Unite the Right”, also a blog close to the reasons for white supremacism. Other publications uncovered by The Atlantic amplify anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including the centuries-old forgery “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” as well as more recent theories such as those accusing Jews of holding the reins of the U.S. government under the table or of plotting the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. A problem that has no simple solution. Many experts believe that blocking these publications would have no effect other than making their authors victims and further radicalizing their followers. Several of these newsletters are paid, for a potential equivalent of 90 thousand dollars a year each. 10% of the proceeds end up on the platform.

Extremism pays. Polarization as well. At least online, where it is now a well-known rule that the stronger and more divisive a piece of content is, the more it manages to capture attention, minutes of reading, and ultimately money. Youtube is the most popular television in the world. It has 2.7 billion unique users per month and a fair amount of power to influence its users. 77% of young people between 15 and 25 use it regularly. Various investigations in recent years have shown how the use of YouTube itself leads to a sort of natural radicalization. If we are looking for a video of a vegetarian recipe, immediately afterwards it suggests how to become vegetarian, if we are looking for one to improve one’s jogging, the next one concerns ultra-marathons. A Wall Street Journal article in 2018 demonstrated how it was quite easy to go from searching for a news story to videos promoting far-right or far-left reasons. Everything tends to radicalize online. Violent content lends itself well to fleeting enjoyment. Especially via smartphone.

Extreme and divisive content pays

Elon Musk knows this well. By removing controls and censorship on per day on average, HootSuite data). His communication itself has become more radical, sometimes offensive, often accused of winking at the extreme right. But Musk knows that’s what works online. It’s what X users want.

“This means of communication has become an immense global sewer. With its owner it deliberately acts to exacerbate tensions and conflicts.” Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris, used these words on Tuesday to announce her farewell to X / Twitter and its 1.5 million followers. For her, Musk and her social network are “a deliberate obstacle to the ecological transition”, and have created a reign of “manipulation, disinformation, hatred and anti-Semitism” for purely economic reasons.

Hidalgo gave voice to a widespread malaise among old users of the social network, where today it is actually much easier to come across strong, sometimes violent content. But the numbers suggest that not many have abandoned it. Hidalgo also said that from now on he will only use LinkedIn. The social network for professionals. Last refuge for those who would like a more polite Internet. Will last?