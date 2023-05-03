even Tinder shuts down because of the war

It seems that Russians will no longer be able to attempt new online conquests starting in June. After the introduction of blind dates on Tinder, in fact, the parent company of the social network for singles, Match Group, halted all operations in Russia more than a year after the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

The news comes from Match Group’s Impact Report 2023, with which the company announced that all its services will no longer be active in Russia from the end of June. Among the latter, of course, we also find Tinder. The company’s move, which came more than a year after the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the withdrawal of the main Big Tech companies from Moscow, was motivated by the“commitment to the protection of human rights” by the company.

However, Engadget reports that Match Group has not explained why it decided to withdraw from the Russian market only today, more than a year after the start of hostilities in Eastern Europe. However, the company also explained that, since March 2022, its European operations were damaged in terms of volumes and profits – probably right from the beginning of the conflict.

According to Reuters, that of Match Group would be one move dictated by reasons of “prestige”. Jeff Perkins, Executive Director of Friends Fiduciary Corps, in fact, told theoutlet Londoner that the continuation of operations in Russia “it’s not a good business card” for the company behind Tinder. Regardless of the reasons behind the company’s decision, however, the popular app from dating it will disappear come on marketplace still active in Moscow starting next month.

Ironically, while i Russians find themselves unable to do online datingAmericans (or rather, some Americans) can no longer dabble in other “playful” online activities: just today, in fact, Utah blocked Pornhub throughout the state, requiring users who wish to access the platform’s contents to equip themselves of a VPN network.