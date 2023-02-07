If you’re into retro gaming, chances are you’re familiar with Evercade EXP (if not, check out our review). It’s a portable device that can also be hooked up to your TV to enjoy classic games released in a time when loot boxes, microtransactions, live services, cosmetic skins, and patches hadn’t even been invented. Basically finished game with no glaring bugs meant to be enjoyed forever, all delivered in cartidge in a plastic case with manual. Just like before.

Evercade has delivered a pretty impressive roster of companies so far, backing up the division (like Atari, Bandai Namco, and Capcom), and it seems like they have no plans to slow down either.Between now and February 2024, they commit to“At least”Launch of 14 game collections, with The C64 Collection 2 and Toaplan Arcade 2 debuting in April. One of the upcoming series also promises to have an Amiga game.

Trailers for The C64 Collection 2 and Toaplan Arcade 2 can be found below. Do you like retro games and have you tried Evercade?