Rockfish Games has announced that it’s time for Everspace 2 to leave Early Access and debut as a full title. The open-world looter shooter is launching version 1.0 on PC on April 6, before making its console (PS5 and Xbox Series) debut sometime in the summer.

As stated in the press release, we’re told that the developers have moved away from the previous generation of consoles because of its“Our vision for Everspace 2 takes us beyond the limitations of the previous console generation”,And trying to satisfy PS4 and Xbox One fans is out of the question without delivering the promised quality.

Looking ahead to the PC release in April, Rockfish says Everspace 2 will get a slew of features and additions to mark the milestone. This includes more enemies, rewards, challenges, gear types, perks, better customization options, more boss fights, new trading maps, fancy cutscenes, and even another companion and an extra star The system is available for exploration.

With all these new additions in mind, Rockfish has also decided to raise the price of the game, meaning Everspace 2 will now cost $49.99 instead of the previous $39.99. For those looking for more info on the PS5 and Xbox Series versions, we’re told more will be revealed on April 6.

