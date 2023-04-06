After long hours of work in Early Access, Everspace 2 is now officially out and available in 1.0 status on PC. While you can check out the game for yourself right now, you can also check out the launch trailer for the sci-fi sequel to experience the variety of adventures players can embark on.

But just because Early Access is over doesn’t mean developer Rockfish Games is done with Everspace 2.In a new press release, we’re told that in addition to the console version, which is still set for later this year, players can look forward to the“Major free update”which will bring many new features, ship customization options, further voice language support, and more.

Beyond that, we’re told to expect Everspace 2’s first“Significant Paid Expansion”Will be in mid-2024, and Rockfish has already started work on post-launch additions.As for what this will be, what we’re told now is that it will add a“New story and game features”.

Will you be checking out Everspace 2 on PC today?