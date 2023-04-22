Everspace 2 Review – Gamereactor

Mining mission went wrong. You’ve been kidnapped, and you’re trying to escape when an entire fleet storms the base where you’re trapped. Everyone seems to want you, but thanks to an unexpected new acquaintance, you manage to save a friend and escape danger. There are explosions, neon lights dance from weapons, and a beautiful dance of colors unfolds before you. Using your spaceship, you then knock out jamming devices that allow you to wind up your engines and fly away faster than the speed of light. This initial scene helps players quickly learn the basics of Everspace 2, and I think it’s done in a good and engaging way.

If you played the previous game, which was a rogue-lite version, this sequel will feel both familiar and alien. The best comparison is the difference between Dawn of War and Dawn of War 2. We’re talking about a new genre, even if some aspects of the original remain. Gone is the constant stress of dying and starting over, because here you take on the role of Adam, the same protagonist as in the original. Now, he’s a military clone on the run from a regime that wants to do him harm, with the big difference that the sequel opens up the universe and lets you travel to the solar system on your own terms. It’s not completely open like No Mans Sky. Instead, you fly between larger open sandboxes, each solar system allowing you to explore a number of random and handcrafted locations. You choose where to fly, which missions to perform and how to upgrade your spaceship.

Both the cockpit mode and the third-person views are spectacular.

You can change colors and customize everything from appearance to weapon systems. By giving collected resources to your companions, you can unlock powerful improvements. What struck me immediately was how modular everything around your spaceship is. You can even upgrade individual components or weapons by using materials to upgrade them. Just like in an action RPG, there’s a color-coded system with better and worse items, and you’ll be constantly removing, adding, upgrading, and improving your spaceship. Everything has a function, including items that replace the role of potions in Diablo, for example. You can briefly upgrade your weapons, give yourself more health, and more. If you like “looter shooters” with RPG elements set in a large world, there’s a lot to enjoy here.

In addition to upgrading your spaceship over the course of your adventure, you can also purchase new ones. You have multiple classes at your disposal, whereas in traditional role-playing games you’re usually locked into one and you can switch between them if you have in-game money. The course is divided into three areas; “Light, Medium, Heavy”. You have spaceships with machine gun turrets and tons of shields, and aircraft carriers with fleets of drones launching. You can also choose a lightly armored spaceship to outwit the enemy. There really is a spaceship for everyone and I love that all categories are doable.

Each class has an ultimate ability that tells you to clear the battlefield. Bombers have what look like small nukes, and fighters let you deal a lot of damage with their weapons in a short amount of time. There’s also a class that allows you to disable about five spaceships in a kind of network where all ships in the network share the damage. Beyond that, you can improve categories like shields and other things on board, or unlock special abilities. There are many interaction systems you can tinker with, as all spaceships have their stat weaknesses and strengths. My favorites quickly became Interceptor, Striker and Vindicator. The Interceptor, as the name suggests, excels at fighting enemies and dealing damage without being slow or unwieldy. The Striker is great for taking out multiple targets at once without being limited by size or speed. I found the Vindicator fun to fly because it’s a small plane full of drones.

The story is told through 2D art, which somewhat conflicts with the game’s beautiful graphics. Figure 2 shows that you can color and decorate a spaceship. Spaceship colours, decals and appearance variations can be found across the galaxy.

There’s a big difference between the areas you visit on the surface of a planet and places in space.

You are your spaceship and will spend all your time in the pilot seat. To accommodate this, the levels are designed with open spaces and small puzzles. You can navigate the interior of structures in space, find secrets and use spaceships to solve puzzles. There’s also a variety of activities to do outside of the main quest, which follows a story featuring 2D art, voice acting, and characters. Unfortunately, the story is the least interesting thing about this game. The story isn’t something I find memorable, but it does introduce you to action moments and opens up opportunities for some interesting dialogue.

I love that its predecessor AI companion, Hive, is back. It doesn’t like being on the same spaceship as you, and to make it very clear, I loved this duo from the previous games, and they’re great here too. Add that to the side events, the gameplay, and the open world where you can always find something to do, and there’s a pretty solid foundation. I really appreciate what Rockfish Games have built, it’s a neat space spectacle that, like its predecessor, sounds great. The music and colors remind me of Thor: Ragnarök. It sounds unique, and it helps the game stand out, which is backed up by top-notch visuals. One moment you’re fighting for a planet divided by massive weapons, and the next you’re flying through the clouds in the dark, looking for old ship hulls to loot, then flying over sand dunes before shooting enemies over planetary bases. The highlight for me is the change of scenery and all the beautiful positions in the space.

It’s a fantastic color show. If you have a good screen, you can really get the most out of this space adventure.

There are lonely places, giant space stations, and then giant cities in space. According to your AI companion, it’s about the size of a medium-sized shopping mall on one of the core planets.

Once you’re done with your campaign, there’s more work to do. Like in Diablo III and its Nephalem Rifts, there’s something called Ancient Rifts. You are sucked into a battlefield and must fight enemies on multiple levels. After completing a level, you’ll be given some options to continue. It basically works exactly the same as the first game, in that the idea is to give you a sort of “end game” that challenges and randomizes different scenarios for your ship to pass through. I think it works pretty well, even though the star systems you travel between will upgrade over time and offer harder threats, but it’s been a welcome feature from the start.

Everspace 2 offers great graphics, awesome music, brilliant sounds and very fun gameplay loops. I didn’t expect this accessible, intense action setup to last the entire game, but I wasn’t dissatisfied or bored after 50 hours of play, and you can expect closer to 100 hours if you do everything. For what it lacks in story, I like the many characters and gameplay and the environments, puzzles and everything else that make up for it. Everspace 2 is at its best when you’re flying off the path in front of you and exploring. You’ll always find some puzzle, a mine to fly into, or a base full of enemies to blow up. In that respect, it’s a bit reminiscent of 1988’s Star Glider 2. It’s without a doubt the best game I’ve played with Diablo IV this year, and if you like action RPGs, it’s a definite recommendation.