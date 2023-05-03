Every move on the Internet, Microsoft “sees the light”! Edge’s default enabled function will send all visited website information to Microsoft | TechNews Technology New Newspaper

If you are a user of the Microsoft Edge browser, be careful that your every move on the Internet is clearly seen by Microsoft. This is all due to Microsoft’s outsourcing of the default feature that allows users to “follow content creators” in the Edge browser. All domains the visitor has visited are sent to Bing.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

There is currently a default feature on the Edge browser that allows users to “follow” specific creators they want to follow within that browser. Once the user follows multiple channel owners on different websites, this default function will further create a feed for the updates of these creators, which is not related to the website, and the user can then easily access all the updates in one place, and You can also save videos and other files to your own Collections. In addition, the system will also actively show suggestions of creators that users may want to follow.

But obviously, there seems to be a problem with this preset function, and the breaking point of the problem is the version 1 12.0.1722.34 Edge released by Microsoft on April 7. Previous versions of Edge would only send the URLs of sites that users follow (such as Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube) to the Microsoft-owned “bingapis.com” domain. But after this version, the browser will upload all the website URLs and IP addresses visited by the user to the domain.

After understanding the seriousness of the problem, Microsoft stated that it will take appropriate action to solve the problem as soon as possible. If the user does not want all of his network activity information to be seen by Microsoft during this empty window, in fact, he can first turn off the Creator Follow function, and the user can click the Settings tab in the lower right corner of the Edge browser, and then Go to the “Privacy, Search and Services” option in the setting column on the left to find the relevant settings and close them.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)