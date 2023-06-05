Every tech enthusiast should have! YOJOCK USB tester measuring device

There are some items that should be in every tech enthusiast’s inventory. A tool that is becoming increasingly important, but which many of you will probably not have, is a USB tester or USB power meter.

What’s this? A USB tester is a small measuring device that you can plug between your smartphone/notebook/tablet and the charger/power bank.

This now shows you how much power is currently going from A to B, which can be useful information in many situations!

One of the most popular USB testers comes from YOJOCK, which is also very exciting at less than €20!

Let’s take a closer look at this and why you should get such a tester!

What can you use a USB tester for?

What is the use of a USB tester? A USB tester/measuring device can serve many purposes.

First you can see how much voltage, current and power is “applied”. So you can see the speed at which your smartphone/notebook etc. is currently charging via USB. This is not only interesting to know, but can also help with problems.

Does it seem to you that your smartphone charges more slowly on one charger than on another? Then you can find out with such a USB tester/measuring device.

Is your smartphone not working? With the help of such a tester you can see if power is going into your smartphone. Yes? Then maybe it’s just deep discharged and needs something. No? Then there might be a bigger problem.

In addition, such a tester can be used to log the power consumption of a smartphone/notebook or to measure the capacity of a power bank. The latter is a bit more tricky, but is in principle possible with the YOJOCK USB Tester.

USB A und USB C

A big advantage, which is why I chose the YOJOCK USB tester for this test, are the connections.

So it not only has a set of USB A ports but also USB C ports. This allows it to be easily switched between USB A and USB C devices, which is not possible with many other simpler models.

Important, the USB C ports only work in one direction. The measuring device is always plugged into the charger.

What can the YOJOCK USB Tester measure?

Voltage “charging wires” in volts

Voltage “data wires” in volts

Strom in Ampere

power in watts

resistance in ohms

Transferred power in mAh

Transferred energy in Wh

Current loading log

For us, the most exciting values ​​are the voltage, the current in amperes, the power in watts and, if necessary, the transmitted energy in Wh if you want to measure the power consumption or capacity of power banks.

The most important value is clearly the current performance in watts. Less than 1W means that your end device is not currently being charged.

How to use the USB tester?

Of course, this depends on what you want to measure. If you only want to determine the charging speed of your USB charger, proceed as follows.

Connect the USB tester to your charger (USB A or C) Connect your normal USB cable to the appropriate output on the measuring device Connect the charging cable to your end device (smartphone, notebook, etc.) Pay attention to the voltage, current and power value. Above all, the power value is important here (power value = watts). A power of less than 1-2W = it is not charged or the devices are only in standby. What charging speed is “normal” for your device depends on the specific device and charger. But generally anything over 5W would be a normal charge rate for a smartphone, which indicates normal battery function.

Kein Power Delivery Trigger!

Important, the YOJOCK does not seem to have a Power Delivery Trigger installed! What does that mean?

Normal USB A ports are “hot”, which means that there is always 5V on the live contacts. USB C Power Delivery ports are “cold”, where the power is only “turned on” when a device is connected and there has been an agreement.

The YOJOCK USB Tester cannot carry out this agreement itself. If you connect this to a USB C port, it will not display anything. Only when you connect an end device to the other end will the tester display values.

The situation is different with USB A ports. Here the tester comes on immediately as soon as you plug it in.

Measure power bank capacity with the YOJOCK USB Tester?

In principle, the YOJOCK USB Tester can also be used to measure the capacity of power banks.

However, you have to think about how you discharge the power bank. For example, if you have a 20,000 mAh power bank, simply hanging the measuring device between the power bank and your smartphone is not enough. The smartphone is full and the power bank is not completely empty.

In addition, the efficiency of power banks varies greatly depending on the charging speed. Most of the time, super slow or fast charging means lower efficiency. So the last 20% when charging a smartphone would be more inefficient than the first 20% etc. This can skew the values ​​a bit.

For a “real” capacity test you should probably buy an additional electronic load, such as this “ANGEEK 15W USB Load Resistor” (at Amazon). This can then constantly discharge the power bank at XA.

Important, due to the lack of a USB PD trigger, this will only work via USB A ports. Also remember the mAh 3.7V / 5V conversion history.

The measurement accuracy

According to the manufacturer, the YOJOCK tester should be able to handle 3.6-36V and 0-5.1A. This is more than sufficient for USB applications!

In addition to the normal USB protocol, the measuring device should also support Quick Charge, BC1.2 and USB PD.

USB Power Delivery is supported by the measuring device with up to 100W. The newer 140W/280W charging via USB C is not yet supported.

Huawei Super Charge etc. can also be bitchy in combination with such testers.

But how exactly does the YOJOCK USB Tester measure? For this I compared the values ​​of the measuring device with my “reference” the Power-Z KM001C.

Everything fits here! We only have a deviation in the range of 0% to 3%, which is pretty much “on point”.

In no case more than one device at the same time!

Important! Never connect more than one end device + charger to the tester at the same time! If you would connect two smartphones (one via USB C and one via USB A) to the tester and a charger, then the odds are very good that one of the smartphones will never touch it again.

Conclusion

I think a USB tester or USB measuring device belongs in every technically savvy household! So many devices are now charging via USB and there are simply problems here from time to time, which can be diagnosed wonderfully with such a USB measuring device.

Do you have the feeling that your smartphone charges more slowly on one charger/charging cable than on others? Then you can easily measure this with a measuring device like the one from YOJOCK!

Is your smartphone not working? You can use a USB tester to check whether your smartphone is charging and perhaps only deeply discharged, or whether nothing works at all. There are just so many situations where it would be interesting to know what kind of performance goes through a USB cable.

I can also fully recommend the YOJOCK USB Tester! I bought this with my own money for this test because I wanted to do an article on USB testers and I just think the YOJOCK is very exciting.

The YOJOCK USB Tester costs less than €20, can test USB A and USB C devices and the measured values ​​are pretty accurate. In my test, I was able to measure a maximum deviation of 3% from my reference.

The YOJOCK USB Tester can also measure pretty much everything you need. It’s a little pity that we don’t have a USB PD trigger function and the display is a bit small. But apart from that, this offers everything you need for home needs.

In short, I can only recommend you to buy a USB tester, something like that is often useful! The YOJOCK USB Tester is pretty much the “cheapest and good” model that I have come across so far.