Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer

Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer

It’s been a year since Imran Khan reported that Nintendo was basically done with the 1-2-Switch sequel, but decided to stop releasing it after extremely negative feedback from playtesters. That’s why many of us were very skeptical when the Everybody 1-2 Switch was officially announced earlier this month, launching on June 30. We only got the press release at the time, but now it’s time to see the game in action… kind of.

I say this because Nintendo’s so-called Everybody 1-2 Switch “First Look” video is definitely more focused on the 16 very eager content creators invited to play the game in Tokyo than on the actual mini-game. Still, if you buy the 1-2-Switch sequel next week, it’ll give you a better idea of ​​what’s waiting for you, including how to play it on your phone and a quick peek at some of the events it’ll have to offer.

Does that seem like another million-selling Nintendo to you?

