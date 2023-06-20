Home » Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer
Technology

Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer

by admin
Everybody 1-2 Switch gets ridiculous first look trailer

It’s been a year since Imran Khan reported that Nintendo was basically done with the 1-2-Switch sequel, but decided to stop releasing it after extremely negative feedback from playtesters. That’s why many of us were very skeptical when the Everybody 1-2 Switch was officially announced earlier this month, launching on June 30. We only got the press release at the time, but now it’s time to see the game in action… kind of.

I say this because Nintendo’s so-called Everybody 1-2 Switch “First Look” video is definitely more focused on the 16 very eager content creators invited to play the game in Tokyo than on the actual mini-game. Still, if you buy the 1-2-Switch sequel next week, it’ll give you a better idea of ​​what’s waiting for you, including how to play it on your phone and a quick peek at some of the events it’ll have to offer.

Does that seem like another million-selling Nintendo to you?

See also  All things go up, but I alone go down, now save 12,000: SONY Xperia 1 III super value spot limited sale (11/25~12/1) - Mobile phone brand news

You may also like

is the best OLED monitor for esports?

Turtles: The Last Ronin is getting the Funko...

Linux kernel: IT security warning about a new...

Square Enix staff wants to make Final Fantasy...

Einhell E-Case Tower system case, tool trolley

Ship maintenance made easy: Fraunhofer institutes develop maritime...

EA Games spun off from EA Sports to...

Climate Solutions: Vivobarefoot sports shoes for durability and...

Valve has released a brand-new version of the...

Air conditioners tested by Stiftung Warentest: This is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy