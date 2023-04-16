Home » Everyone should take this warning seriously
Technology

Everyone should take this warning seriously

by admin
Everyone should take this warning seriously

The federal government has decided that from 2024 only climate-friendly heating systems may be installed. Appropriately, there should be a subsidy that increases the incentive and does not overload anyone financially. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner is now stepping on the brakes and warning against expectations that are too high.

Funding for heat pumps should be limited

In Germany, millions of old oil and gas heating systems will have to be replaced in the next few years if they break down or have reached a certain age. The new heaters must then run on 65 percent renewable energy. Pure gas and oil heating systems that work with fossil fuels are then out of the question. The heat pump should take over.

Even if old gas and oil heating systems can still be operated and repaired after 2024, there will come a point at which a new heating system will have to be installed. According to Economics Minister Robert Habeck, this is exactly where a socially acceptable subsidy to compensate for the additional costs compared to gas heating should come into play. But the traffic light coalition is not quite unanimous either. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner has other plans and want to save.

The head of the FDP says to the Rheinische Post (via Tagesschau) that the government wants to speed things up and avoid social hardship, but he thinks that the support should apply to the heating to be replaced and not just to income, as Robert did Habeck provides. So would they climate-damaging heaters are replaced and the effect on the environment would be greater. There should also be limited support for replacing the heating system.

See also  WhatsApp: there are 4 new features (and two are also useful)

The Federal Minister of Finance has not revealed exactly what this limit will look like. It is quite possible that, for example, you will be guided by the subsidies for electric cars. Initially, there might be a high promotion as demand is high and availability is poor. Over time, however, heat pumps will become cheaper and cheaper and this could lead to a limitation and expiry of the subsidy.

What you need to know about heat pumps:

Many details about the heating replacement are still unclear

There is currently a subsidy for the installation of a heat pump of up to 40 percent. It is still not known exactly what the new funding will look like, although it should apply from 2024. Many people currently do not know whether they should quickly install a new gas or oil heating system in order to save unnecessarily high costs. But Christian Lindner also warns against this, because the rising CO2 price will make heating with fossil fuels unprofitable in the next few years.

You may also like

Suicide Squad: Victory over the Justice League postponed...

vivo V29 Pro exposed, Dimensity 8000, 6.7-inch screen,...

INIU USB-C chargers from €6.39 buy cheap (04/2023)

Refined infotainment in the GV 60

It is rumored that the vivo press conference...

Reolink Trackmix battery in the test: PTZ surveillance...

Kerbal Space Program 2 on the launch pad,...

Released on the same day as Xiaomi 13...

Evolution of Starship: From bounces, explosions and landings

The world’s first 6.7-inch E-Ink electronic paper screen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy