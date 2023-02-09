Home Technology “Everyone’s Favorite Katamari Encore” will be remade on Switch in June, and the king must roll up when he is a child | 4Gamers
"Everyone's Favorite Katamari Encore" will be remade on Switch in June, and the king must roll up when he is a child | 4Gamers

“Everyone’s Favorite Katamari Encore” will be remade on Switch in June, and the king must roll up when he is a child | 4Gamers

Get out! Nintendo’s online program “Nintendo Direct 2023.2.9” on the morning of today (9th) announced the remake of “Everyone’s Favorite Katamari Encore + King’s Little Memories” (We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie) will be released in June Available on 1st.

This time is the remake of “Everyone’s Favorite Katamari” for PS2 in 2005, which brings a new platform appearance, and also adds 5 levels that use the childhood appearance of the Katamari king. And new features combined with the Switch camera lens.

To celebrate the release of the remake, Nintendo will launch “Katami Encore” free play event (Game Trials) from 11:00 on February 13 to 16:59 on February 19, Taiwan time.

Nintendo Direct 2023.2.9 full VOD

