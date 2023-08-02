Everything that changes in August in the field of technology

By Rita Deutschbein | Aug 02, 2023 5:08 p.m

In August 2023, some innovations and changes will come into force in the area of ​​technology and digital. TECHBOOK gives an overview of the changes that are pending in the current month.

In August, consumers have to adapt to several changes, all of which are in the digital environment. For example, the deadline for a tax return has expired, certain light sources are now banned and there are also changes to Android. TECHBOOK briefly summarizes the adjustments.

End for fluorescent tubes

In various areas, more and more attention is being paid to the environment and power consumption. Accordingly, particularly power-guzzling devices are now also banned. From August 25, this fate will also befall fluorescent lamps and tubes as well as halogen lamps with an R7s base, which according to the RoHS directive may then no longer be sold or used. The reason is the use of mercury in the lamps. Instead, reference is made to LEDs as a replacement. The RoHS directive regulates the use of certain hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment and is binding for all EU member states.

Lidl Connect unlocks 5G

5G has arrived at the mobile phone discounters. After Aldi Talk activated the new standard in its tariffs in mid-July, the change will also follow at Lidl Connect at the beginning of August. The discounter, which operates in the Vodafone network, will be offering its prepaid tariffs with 5G from August 7th. At the same time, both upstream and downstream data rates are increasing to 10 Mbit/s and 50 Mbit/s respectively. Unlike Aldi Talk, Lidl Connect does not increase the included data volume, but the prepaid tariffs do not become more expensive either. You can read all the information about the changes and the campaign at the start in our news: Lidl Connect activates 5G in its prepaid tariffs.

New regulation for Android devices

In August, a change will come into effect that affects Android devices. With the adjustments introduced in Android 14, there are some optimizations that are intended to increase user-friendliness. For example, apps running in the background may no longer be closed without further ado. This could result in no messages being sent or the alarm clock not activating the alarm.

“Tatort” back from the summer break

“Tatort” went on summer break in June. But the break ends on August 27th, but without a new episode. The popular series on ARD then continues on the following Sunday, September 3rd. At the end of August, viewers will see the new “Magdeburg police call 110: You belong to me” instead.

Deadline for tax return ends

And another tip: If you still have to submit your income tax return for 2021, you only have until August 31 to do so. By then at the latest, the documents must have been processed by the tax consultant and submitted to the tax office. The deadline for submitting your own tax return was the end of October 2022. You can read more about the deadlines here: The 4 best tax apps for employees and the self-employed.

