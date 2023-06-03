Everything that changes in June in the field of technology

In June 2023, some innovations and changes will come into effect in the area of ​​technology and digital. TECHBOOK gives an overview of the changes that are pending in the current month.

In June, consumers have to adapt to several changes, all of which are in the digital environment. For example, some apps are being discontinued or put into sleep mode, a popular series is going on summer break and the pay TV provider is separating channels. TECHBOOK briefly summarizes the adjustments.

Apple Watch and iPhone lose apps

As of June 1st, Facebook Messenger can no longer be used on the Apple Watch. The meta group has discontinued the app, which was one of the first applications when the smartwatch was launched in 2015, without replacement.

According to Facebook, it is now no longer possible to reply to messages from the smartwatch. Notification of incoming messages is also limited. You can read more about the topic here: Facebook discontinues popular app for the Apple Watch.

But there is not only a drastic change for the Apple Watch in June, Apple itself is also discontinuing a popular service for the iPhone. We are talking about the free cloud photo service “My Photo Stream”. With it, photos can be retrieved from all devices that are connected via the Apple ID. This makes it possible, for example, to transfer holiday photos from the iPhone to the Mac or PC without a cable. Photo Stream can only be used until June 26, after which users will have to switch to iCloud.

Sky deletes TV channels

The pay TV broadcaster has announced that it will switch off the two channels “Spiegel History” and “Curiosity TV” by the end of June. Both are then no longer available via the linear TV. Sky justified the step to TECHBOOK with a lack of interest on the part of the users. For this reason, the provider is also discontinuing its in-house channel “Sky Comedy”, albeit not until mid-September.

Read more: Sky is shutting down three popular channels forever

Corona warning app goes into sleep mode

It was considered indispensable during the pandemic: the Corona warning app. It was used to identify chains of infection and was considered proof that users were vaccinated. Now, after almost three years, the warning app is gradually losing important functions and is being sent to sleep mode.

The reason for this is the expiry of the Corona measures; the pandemic is generally considered over. One of the most important functions was therefore already discontinued in May: the warning about contact with infected people, the so-called risk encounter. Users of the app are no longer informed if they have been in the immediate vicinity of a person who has tested positive.

On June 1st there will be the next big change: The app will be completely shut down. Although it still allows you to call up your own vaccination status, according to the operator, it no longer receives any updates.

Apple shows innovations at the developer conference WWDC

Users can also expect some changes and new products from Apple in June. On May 31st, the company sent out invitations to WWDC, which will be held on June 5th this year. At the developer conference, Apple is not only giving an insight into the upcoming iOS 17 and the latest version of watchOS and macOS, many are also expecting more information about the company’s first VR glasses and the presentation of a new MacBook Air.

You can read more about this here: Apple announces WWDC for June 5th! That’s what we expect at the event

If you want to follow the WWDC live on June 5th, you can do so via the stream. Starting at 7 p.m.:

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

“Tatort” goes on summer break

The ARD broadcaster is sending its crime series “Tatort” to the summer break. The station will broadcast the last episode for the time being on June 18th. It is entitled “Tatort: ​​The Night of the Commissars” and takes place in Stuttgart. Overall, according to the makers, the break will last 10 weeks. It doesn’t continue until August 27th.