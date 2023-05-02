Home » Everything that changes in May in the field of technology
Technology

Everything that changes in May in the field of technology

by admin
Everything that changes in May in the field of technology

By Rita Deutschbein | May 02, 2023 1:07 p.m

As of May 2023, some changes in the area of ​​technology and digital came into force. From price hikes at Vodafone, the phasing out of a long-time essential app, to new laws, we’re taking a look at what’s changing in May.

Again and again providers raise their prices, manufacturers or programmers discontinue devices and services or new rules and laws come into force through politics. In May, consumers have to adapt to several changes, all of which are in the digital environment. TECHBOOK summarizes these briefly.

Act on digital markets applies with immediate effect

With the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU government has established a code of conduct for large digital companies. The law came into force on November 1, 2022. However, it has only been valid since May 2nd of this year and is therefore binding for companies. Online platforms in particular are feeling the effects of this, as they will no longer be able to prioritize their own offers in rankings. This should promote more neutrality and fair competition.

“Europe has agreed on the world‘s strictest rules for more competition and fairness among the big digital players,” explains Sven Giegold, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection. “The big platform companies will be subject to clear and tough rules and can no longer unilaterally set the rules of the game.”

Price increase at Vodafone

Another change in May affects Vodafone. The network operator has been demanding higher basic fees for cable and DSL contracts since November. Now the price increase is also affecting existing customers, TECHBOOK reported. You have to pay up to 5 euros more per month from May 4th. Those affected have been informed of the price increase by Vodafone since March. They can terminate their contract early as part of a special right of termination if they are not willing to pay the higher costs.

See also  Human infected with H5N1 virus: What the case of bird flu means

Corona warning app loses important function

It was considered indispensable during the pandemic: the Corona warning app. It was used to identify chains of infection and was considered proof that users were vaccinated. Now, after almost three years, the warning app is gradually losing important functions and is being sent to sleep mode.

The reason for this is the expiry of the Corona measures; the pandemic is generally considered over. One of the most important functions was therefore discontinued in May: the warning about contact with infected people, the so-called risk encounter. Users of the app are no longer informed if they have been in the immediate vicinity of a person who has tested positive.

The app is then to be completely shut down on June 1st. Although it still allows you to call up your own vaccination status, according to the operator, it no longer receives any updates.

You may also like

Dreamzzz, how a Lego dream is born

Sony Xperia 1 V appearance Hong Kong accidentally...

Twitter will allow publishers to sell individual articles

[Information Security Daily]On May 2, Russian hacker APT28...

Software development: Patterns for concurrent applications

Does a stablecoin launched by a bank make...

Baja Mall’s week of April 30 pre-order list...

Lidl will soon be selling a Samsung cell...

Does a stablecoin launched by a bank make...

The second OST of “Honkai: Star Rail” “Of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy