Everything that changes in May in the field of technology

As of May 2023, some changes in the area of ​​technology and digital came into force. From price hikes at Vodafone, the phasing out of a long-time essential app, to new laws, we’re taking a look at what’s changing in May.

Again and again providers raise their prices, manufacturers or programmers discontinue devices and services or new rules and laws come into force through politics. In May, consumers have to adapt to several changes, all of which are in the digital environment. TECHBOOK summarizes these briefly.

Act on digital markets applies with immediate effect

With the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU government has established a code of conduct for large digital companies. The law came into force on November 1, 2022. However, it has only been valid since May 2nd of this year and is therefore binding for companies. Online platforms in particular are feeling the effects of this, as they will no longer be able to prioritize their own offers in rankings. This should promote more neutrality and fair competition.

“Europe has agreed on the world‘s strictest rules for more competition and fairness among the big digital players,” explains Sven Giegold, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection. “The big platform companies will be subject to clear and tough rules and can no longer unilaterally set the rules of the game.”

Price increase at Vodafone

Another change in May affects Vodafone. The network operator has been demanding higher basic fees for cable and DSL contracts since November. Now the price increase is also affecting existing customers, TECHBOOK reported. You have to pay up to 5 euros more per month from May 4th. Those affected have been informed of the price increase by Vodafone since March. They can terminate their contract early as part of a special right of termination if they are not willing to pay the higher costs.

Corona warning app loses important function

It was considered indispensable during the pandemic: the Corona warning app. It was used to identify chains of infection and was considered proof that users were vaccinated. Now, after almost three years, the warning app is gradually losing important functions and is being sent to sleep mode.

The reason for this is the expiry of the Corona measures; the pandemic is generally considered over. One of the most important functions was therefore discontinued in May: the warning about contact with infected people, the so-called risk encounter. Users of the app are no longer informed if they have been in the immediate vicinity of a person who has tested positive.

The app is then to be completely shut down on June 1st. Although it still allows you to call up your own vaccination status, according to the operator, it no longer receives any updates.