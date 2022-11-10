A few days ago the CEO of Binance, Changpeng CZ Zhaohad published a post on Twitter in which he explained his willingness to sell all crypto FTT, that is the token ofexchange FTX, which he had in his wallet. And certainly not a small amount of tokens, but almost 23 million which, at the time of the tweet, were worth around 600 million dollars.

The reason for the liquidation immediately was not a mystery: CZ has in fact openly declared that the decision was guided by wanting to avoid problems in the crypto world such as those caused a few months ago by theEarth / Moon ecosystem.

Following this bomb dropped by CZ, of course, the price of the FTT token has collapsed, and now stands at $ 4, with a loss of more than 70% in a few days.

The comment of the CEO of Alameda Research was useless, Caroline Ellisonwho commented on Twitter saying he would buy the tokens put up for sale by Binance.

In these terms, the news that Binance would have bought FTX did not help either.

But the cause of all this tram, which also seems to be responsible for the collapse in the price of FTT and also of Bitcoin and other crypto, would be Alameda Research.

The relationship between FTX and Alameda Research

Alameda Research is a trading company founded in 2017 by Sam Bankman-Fried, which in 2019 also founded the crypto exchange FTX. In fact, rumors have been circulating for days that the Alameda Research company would be insolvent.

As of June 30, 2022, Alameda had 14.6 billion dollars in assets, of which, however, a large part would be in FTT tokens. In fact, the company would have 5.8 billion dollars in FTT in its portfolio.

Moreover, it would also have 7.4 billion dollars in loans, money that Alameda was able to borrow thanks to the guarantee provided by the FTT tokens. Therefore, not only is Alameda in possession of 80% of the FTT token supply in circulation, but 93% of these are concentrated in just 10 addresses.

Furthermore, it turned out that few of these tokens are really busy: according to a report by the data analytics company Messari, only 200 addresses in total are active and one of these is obviously FTX which has 33% of these addresses.

Binance’s decision to sell the tokens

Having discovered these flaws, the CEO of Binance would have (rightly) decided to sell his tokens and not feed the FTT token. Also because, as is actually happening, if the price of the FTT token drops a lot, the value of the loan guarantees could drop too much and the company becomes insolvent.

In any case, two days ago Alameda Research had made it known that it had sufficient hedging, thanks to hedging positions in derivatives, and that therefore it should be able to face any scenario. In reality, however, yesterday FTX was forced to temporarily suspend withdrawals due to lack of liquidity and so it would have asked for help from Binance, which intervened, even if the price of FTT collapsed in any case.

Binance compra FTX

Many believe that all of this was Binance’s move to buy FTX at a discount. Indeed, the dynamics were suspect, and not surprisingly also the CFTC who watches over US markets seems to be investigating. Either way, Binance now wants to buy the platform.

FTT and the price of Bitcoin

What CZ wanted to avoid was a market crash similar to what happened due to Earth-Moon, however, it is partly happening. First of all, as mentioned, FTT fell about 70% after this news, but Bitcoin is also facing a collapse caused by the turmoil of Alameda Research.

Bitcoin today has in fact dropped below 20 thousand euros, with a drop of about 10% in the last 24 hours. Even worse then for Ethereum which now marks -21% in the last week. As for the concerns of the market, he gave us a comment Gracy Chen, CEO of the Bitget exchange:

“The main concern caused by this event is not only about the clash itself, but also the way in which users’ assets are kept by exchanges and other financial institutions. This, for many investors and users, is an indication of risk or collapse and has caused panic in the market. The upcoming release of the latest CPI inflation data in the US will be an essential observation point. Once we have assessed the risks and impacts of this event between Binance and FTX, and if no more negative news comes out, it is hoped that the market will rebound. “

The security of the crypto world

One of the reasons that has always hindered the growth of the sector is precisely the distrust of investors, especially in centralized platforms.

Furthermore, if Binance acquired FTX, it would have approximately 80% control of the crypto industry, thus it would become a highly centralized environment, when rules exist in other markets to avoid monopoly.

All time Gracy Chen, CEO of the Bitget exchange, in fact commented:

“In the Web3 space, where the market and technology advance at the speed of light, our biggest enemy is ourselves, which we must improve to meet the changing demands of users. We at Bitget focus on providing the best social trading experience to our users and regularly launch new features to achieve this. We are all builders of the Web3 world, and together we will thrive as one. As an exchange, providing innovative and reliable products and secure services unlocks potential markets in difficult market conditions. In the meantime, we launched the Bitget Protection Fund with US $ 200 million and partnered with football star Lionel Messi to help rebuild market confidence and strengthen investor confidence. “