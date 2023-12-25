Everything we know about Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24, is set to be officially unveiled on January 17, 2024 in South Korea, according to recent leaks from renowned tech insider Evan Blass. The new series will include the Galaxy S24, S24+, and the premium S24 Ultra model, which is said to feature a titanium body and a 200 MP camera.

While Samsung has yet to confirm these details, the launch date would represent an earlier release window than the company’s usual Unpacked events in February. The new range of premium phones will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and, in some markets, the Exynos 2400 chip developed by Samsung.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra model is set to boast a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with QHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, along with a 5,000 mAh battery that is 50% rechargeable in just 30 minutes.

The camera system for the S24 Ultra will include an advanced 200-megapixel sensor and a powerful zoom reaching up to 100x, while the S24 and S24+ models will feature a 50-megapixel main camera and zoom capabilities up to 30x.

Samsung is also rumored to be integrating artificial intelligence (AI) features in the Galaxy S24 series, including proprietary generation tools similar to ChatGPT, as well as enhanced AI processing capabilities with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform.

In terms of design, the Ultra model will boast a titanium finish and will be available in four colors, catering to the preferences of demanding users. The phone will also feature IP68 resistance and come with a built-in S Pen, catering to the needs of users who require durability and versatility in their devices.

With the official announcement of the Galaxy S24 devices expected in the coming weeks, Samsung seems to be gearing up to set a new standard in smartphone technology with the upcoming flagship series.

