Everything you need to know about e-perso and e-id

The online identification function (E-ID) of the e-persos has so far received little attention. Smartphone integration and the EU could soon change that. But how useful is E-ID now?

The history of e-persos is a history full of misunderstandings. Since its launch in late 2010, the digital identification it enables has never really taken off. Other methods of online identification, such as the complicated videoident, have even overtaken e-ID in everyday life.

In the D21 E-Government Monitor 2022 survey, 40 percent of e-ID holders state that they have activated the e-ID function. But only 10 percent have actually used E-ID. Is online identification worthwhile and what happens next with digital identity? An overview:

Is E-ID activated in my E-Perso?

The online ID function (E-ID) has been activated by default for all e-persos issued since mid-July 2017, but it can also be active for many more recent e-persos. The ID app 2 shows the status (“Check device and ID”), which runs on almost every smartphone with an NFC chip. If the function is deactivated, you can have it switched on free of charge at the Citizens’ Registration Office.

The app asks for a PIN – where can I find it?

In order to be able to use the E-ID, you also need a PIN, with which you have to release every identification. If you can’t find either the temporary transport PIN (five digits) or the PIN you set yourself (six digits), you have to have the PIN reset. You can do this on your own website. A new transport PIN is then sent by letter, which you change to the regular PIN in the AusweisApp 2, for example.

“There is no solution to storing this PIN in the notes on the smartphone or sticking it on a piece of paper on the screen, as unfortunately happens far too often,” warns Maximilian Heitkamper from the Rhineland-Palatinate consumer advice center.

You need a secure strategy for handling the PIN, like for all the other passwords, says Heitkamper: “For most people, it is advisable to use a password manager because they are not blessed with a photographic memory.”

Don’t I also need a real card reader?

No. Hardly any available applications and some insecure readers once thwarted the start of the e-ID and left citizens skeptical, Heitkamper recalls.

NFC-enabled smartphones have long been able to read the e-ID simply by holding it up, and the data can even be passed on to Windows and Mac computers. Mobile device and computer connect via WLAN. Only the free Ausweisapp 2 has to be installed on the phone and computer.

If you have a card reader or would prefer to use it, you can continue to do so, also in connection with the Ausweisapp 2. Stiftung Warentest recommends the Open-E-Card program as an alternative for Linux computers that do not support the Ausweisapp 2. This also costs nothing, but only works with a card reader.

What can I actually do with the E-ID?

The federal government currently lists 250 applications for online identification: such as pension information, applications for a certificate of good conduct, vehicle registration, the Elster tax portal, points queries in Flensburg, opening bank accounts or activating prepaid SIM cards.

Maximiliam Heitkämper says other important E-ID projects are already on the horizon, such as the government mailbox (Bund-ID), which will be set up for every citizen, or the electronic patient file that will be mandatory from the end of 2024: “These are applications that on the electronic ID card and make the whole thing much more attractive.” First for other e-ID users and then for companies that offer new e-ID applications.

What about other identification solution providers?

The identification of people via the online ID function is not only reserved for the official AusweisApp 2, which was developed on behalf of the federal government. Access to the e-ID is open throughout the EU for certified and approved solutions from other service providers such as Authada, IDnow (formerly Identity), Postident or Verimi, who also offer their own apps for reading the e-ID via NFC smartphones.

However, consumer advocate Heitkamper advises only using alternative identification solutions if you don’t get anywhere with the Ausweisapp 2: “From the point of view of data economy, I would try to handle the whole thing with as few affected companies in a chain as possible.”

What is Smart-E-ID all about?

It should become even easier, at some point: Smart-E-ID is the name of the planned integration of the online ID function into smartphones, which has even had legal status since September 2021. Smart-E-ID means that the ID data is stored in the security chip (Secure Element) of the smartphone – if available.

This makes it superfluous to hold the e-ID to the phone from the outside, so digital identification should be even faster. A pilot project has been running since the end of March 2022 under the direction of the responsible Federal Ministry of the Interior, taking into account a possible wallet app, into which a digital image of the driver’s license could also be migrated.

Will Smart-E-ID bring the breakthrough for online identification?

“Well, I can definitely imagine that this will be accepted,” says Maximilian Heitkamper, but at the same time warns of possible subsequent problems, for example because you can no longer get into the future authorities mailbox with a defective telephone.

“The more dependent we are on smartphones, the more difficult it becomes if we lose or break the device,” says the consumer advocate. The problem already exists with online banking apps that are permanently linked to the device. Smartphones or tablets registered in parallel could help here.

And what is meant by EU-ID or EU-Wallet?

A so-called European digital identity is also planned. Meint: In the future, the E-ID should be usable throughout the EU and be based on digital, free wallets in the form of smartphone apps. Council and Parliament agreed on this at the end of June. In this context, the terms EU ID or EU wallet are also used.

The digital identification and authentication – keyword wallet – should not only be limited to the identification data of the national E-ID. Digital images of driver’s licenses, birth certificates, certificates or prescriptions should also be in the EU wallet. The EU is also aiming for a free signature function with which digital documents can be signed in a legally binding manner.

Yes. Only providers with a state authorization certificate are allowed to read identification data, namely name, date and place of birth and address (birth, religious, artist names and doctoral degrees only if given). Only official authorities such as the police or customs can access the photo, fingerprints and ID card serial number. In order to use personal data sparingly, companies and services can also use the E-ID with a pseudonym function.

In the future, citizens will be able to decide on the EU wallet: “Users will be able to decide for themselves which personal data they want to pass on to online services,” explains the EU Commission.

An example: Anyone who creates an account with a social network via wallet should be able to specify that only their age but no other personal data is transmitted when registering. Several consortia are conducting field tests on EU ID and EU wallets on behalf of the EU until the end of 2024.

