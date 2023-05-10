Everything you need to know before LEGO® 2K Drag Race launches next week | XFastest News

Get details on game modes, cross-play, and custom mods ahead of global launch on May 19

Start your engines! LEGO® 2K Drag Race will be released worldwide next Friday, May 19, 2023. Developed by Visual Concepts, LEGO® 2K Racer 2K brings the famous LEGO play experience even more into the open world, allowing players to build any vehicle, race anywhere, and become a LEGO racing legend. Now let’s take an in-depth look at everything about the Landia world of blocks and get ready for the game’s release.

Explore four modes

LEGO® 2K Racing has four modes, allowing players to explore the open world and participate in exciting competitions.

Story – Story mode can be played solo or multiplayer in split-screen co-op mode, starting as a rookie racer and competing against a slew of charismatic opponents to become a renowned champion and compete for the coveted trophy in the sky. With each victory you gain levels, allowing you to gradually build strength to defeat the infamous Shadow Z.

Trophy Series – The Trophy Series mode puts you in the grips of a grand prix, featuring multiple tracks for you to enjoy racing one after another. After each game, you will get points according to the finish ranking, and when all the games are over, the player with the most points can be crowned the champion. Each region of Bricklandia has its own Grand Brix Cup Series.

Races – Want to go straight to the races as fast as you can? Try the race mode, where you can choose any track and license class (determining overall speed and available capacity) and start enjoying the wind right away.

Mini-Games – Various mini-games with many unique objectives, not just crossing the finish line, and speed is not the only winning factor. In the Defense Mini-Game, you have to protect your target from a never-ending army of robots, while in the Rescue Mini-Game, you have to fight wandering bad guys and save helpless citizens.

Play with friends and cross-platform play details

Enjoy local and online racing with other players in LEGO® 2K Drag Race’s multiplayer mode.

Native/Splitscreen – Experience the thrill of going head-to-head in 2-player splitscreen on all platforms! On the Nintendo Switch platform, two players can also use their respective Nintendo Switch consoles to connect to the same wireless network to play local games.

Online Friends Races – Cross-platform teaming is supported on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games store). *The most interesting feature of the “Friends Race” mode is the “Shared World”, which allows up to six players to play together online and travel together in the vast land of building blocks Landia. Players can go head-to-head in world challenges, or split up and explore independently. Compete in trophy series and race modes in Friends Race to see who’s the fastest driver.

World Race Online – Compete against drivers from around the world in the World Race online multiplayer mode, also supported on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Epic Games store) cross-platform play. *You can pair up with similar drivers to race in trophy series or events. In order to ensure a safe and friendly racing environment for all, players can’t talk in World Race, and can only express themselves through superb skills, cool cars and customization modifications.

Customize and share

If you want to build and modify your vehicles in LEGO® 2K Racing, the Garage is the place to be. You can build the car of your dreams in the garage, from nose to tail, bow to stern, and customize every little detail block by block. From the start you have hundreds of bricks to choose from, all sorted into categories, and there are over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces to choose from throughout your adventure.

Each vehicle in LEGO® 2K Racing has its own stats, including top speed, acceleration, handling, health, melee power and weight. The more bricks your vehicle uses, the heavier it will be, which affects your weight class. There are six weight groups, from “Super Light” to “Big Mac”, each has its own advantages and disadvantages, you can explore it carefully to see which one is most suitable for you. Each vehicle is designed to ensure a balanced experience for the player. A vehicle that has exceptionally high stats in one area is bound to sacrifice performance in another.

As you build, you’ll come across a wide variety of customization options, from the shape of each block, to its paint job, and down to small details like horn and engine sounds. Change the wheels, swap the driver’s seat, add interesting stickers or special mods, the style of your vehicle is up to you.

Post-launch, we’ll also offer the ability for players to share custom mods with friends and the online community. *

“LEGO® 2K Drag Racing” Standard Edition will be available worldwide on May 19, 2023 on Nintendo SwitchTM, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam launched with the Epic Games Store) platform.

All platforms have opened pre-orders for the game. Players who pre-order the standard version and cross-generation standard version of the game before the release date will receive the “Water and Land Whirlwind Pack” (digital)**.

Visual Concepts is a studio under 2K. 2K is a wholly-owned distribution brand of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*Nintendo Switch does not support cross-play. An internet connection and a 2K account are required to enjoy certain functions and play online. A paid subscription is required to use console online play.

**Pre-order LEGO® 2K Drag Race Standard Edition or Cross-Gen Standard Edition before the game releases on May 18, 2023 to receive the pre-order bonus. The provided content is the “Squad Pack”, which contains one (1) Squad Street Car, one (1) Squad Off-Road Vehicle, and one (1) Squad Boat. The “Water and Land Cyclone Pack” is included in the Super Edition and the Super Rival Edition. Those who pre-order the physical version need to use the code in the game box to redeem the content in the game. For those who pre-order the digital version, the content will be automatically unlocked in the game. Applicable terms apply.