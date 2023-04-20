everything you need to know • Techzilla

The world of audiovisual content transmission is experiencing an important technological evolution. Over the last few years, in fact, there has been a progressive transition from the old analogue transmission system to digital terrestrial. However, too digital terrestrial has now reached the end of its life cycle and is about to be replaced by a new technology: DVB-T2.

The adoption of DVB-T2 will allow for improve the quality of television broadcasts, delivering sharper, more detailed pictures and clearer sound. Also, it will allow the local tvs to transmit programs with good technical quality in more limited transmission spaces.

In this context, Italy is preparing for the digital terrestrial switch-off scheduled for next year. But what exactly does switch-off mean? And what will be the consequences for users?

Let’s clarify

Differences between DVB-T and DVB-T2

DVB-T and DVB-T2 are two digital terrestrial television transmission standards, used for the diffusion of television contents through terrestrial transmission networks. DVB-T, or Digital Video Broadcasting – Terrestrial, is the first version of this technology, launched in 1997. DVB-T2, on the other hand, is the evolution of DVB-T, introduced in 2008, with the aim of offering greater transmission efficiency and better signal quality.

The main differences between DVB-T and DVB-T2 concern spectral efficiency, transmission capacity and signal quality. DVB-T2 has a higher spectral efficiency than DVB-T, allowing a greater number of channels to be transmitted in the same frequency space.

Furthermore, DVB-T2 supports higher video resolutions, such as high definition (HD) and ultra high definition (UHD), due to the higher transmission capacity.

What is meant by switch-off to DVB-T2?

The switch-off to DVB-T2 is the transition process from the old digital terrestrial television broadcasting standard, DVB-T, to the new standard, DVB-T2. During this process, Italian television broadcasters progressively switch off signals transmitted using DVB-T technology and completely migrate to DVB-T2 transmission.

Basically, what is “turned off” are the DVB-T signals, i.e. the television channels that still use the old transmission technology. Once the transition is complete, all television channels in Italy will be available exclusively through DVB-T2.

However, this step requires consumers to equip themselves with DVB-T2 compatible devicescome televisions or external decodersotherwise they will not be able to receive channels broadcast through the new standard.

Adoption of DVB-T2

The adoption of DVB-T2, the new television transmission technology, has given rise to some debate between national operators and local broadcasting companies. Some have justified the delay in adoption due to lack of suitable receivers by userswhile others like Aerants-Coralthe local TV association, have requested the start of DVB-T2/HEVC transmissions to allow better technical quality of the programs and limit the damage to the sector.

According to Aeranti-Corallo, by 2023 the entire national television system should switch to DVB-T2/HEVC technology to speed up the sale of suitable televisions and decoders. The smart TV market has developed in recent years and many of these are set up for DVB-T2/HEVC reception. Furthermore, with the development of the new transmission technology, local TV stations will be stimulated to make investments in this regard, with consequent new opportunities for users.

In short, the adoption of DVB-T2 represents an important technological turning point in the world of television that it will bring benefits for both operators and end users.

Switch-off and transition to DVB-T2

The shutdown of MPEG2 coding which took place on 21 December was only the first step towards the leap to the new generation of digital terrestrial. There is still no definitive date for the switch-off to the new DVB-T2but the local Aeranti-Corallo TV association pushes for an urgent adoption of DVB-T2 with HEVC coding, possibly by the end of 2023.

Current DVB-T/MPEG-4 broadcasts do not allow broadcasters to push on technical quality and prevent market development.

With the development of the new transmission technology, local TV stations will be stimulated to make investments in this regard, with consequent new opportunities for users. However, it is important to point out that the switch-off will also incur some additional costs for end users.

Prepare for switch-off

To prepare for the switch-off, it will be necessary buy a new TV or decoder compatible with the new DVB-T2/HEVC technology. Furthermore, it will be essential to check the coverage of your area and if necessary to install an external antenna.

The DVB-T2 switch-off represents an important technological breakthrough, which will make it possible to improve the quality of television broadcasts and offer new opportunities to local broadcasters. However, it is essential to guarantee adequate information to end users and support them in the transition to the new technology.

Final Thoughts:

In conclusion, the digital terrestrial switch-off is an important step for the evolution of digital television in Italy. The adoption of the new DVB-T2 standard will make it possible to improve the quality of broadcasts and free up space on frequencies for new services.

However, it is important that technological advancement leaves no one behind. It is necessary ensure that all users have access to the information and resources needed to make the transition to the new standard.

Furthermore, it is essential to continue investing in the research and development of innovative technologies to improve the television experience of users.

We conclude by emphasizing the importance of this transition to DVB-T2 as a step forward towards increasingly innovative and advanced television.

