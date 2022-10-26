After the release of the RTX 40 series, EVGA has also been silent without any new actions. But what is interesting is that the new version of Precision X1 1.3.7, EVGA’s display card detection overclocking tool, has added support for RTX 4090.

EVGA Precision X1 only supported its own graphics card in the early days, and later it was also opened to other brands, but there are many functional limitations, such as sensor monitoring, fan control, lighting effect synchronization, etc. are not available. After testing, the latest version can successfully support the core and memory overclocking of other brands of RTX 4090 graphics cards, and also supports adjustment of voltage and power consumption limits.

Of course, MSI’s AfterBurner and Asus’ GPU Tweak are actually better tools and are friendly to any brand of graphics card. Does this mean that EVGA has to return to the N card market? Or is it just the software development team? Just wait and see.