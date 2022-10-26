Home Technology EVGA’s anger and NVIDIA cards may now kneel again – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

EVGA’s anger and NVIDIA cards may now kneel again – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
EVGA’s anger and NVIDIA cards may now kneel again – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

After the release of the RTX 40 series, EVGA has also been silent without any new actions. But what is interesting is that the new version of Precision X1 1.3.7, EVGA’s display card detection overclocking tool, has added support for RTX 4090.

EVGA's anger and NVIDIA cards may now be on their knees again

EVGA Precision X1 only supported its own graphics card in the early days, and later it was also opened to other brands, but there are many functional limitations, such as sensor monitoring, fan control, lighting effect synchronization, etc. are not available. After testing, the latest version can successfully support the core and memory overclocking of other brands of RTX 4090 graphics cards, and also supports adjustment of voltage and power consumption limits.

Of course, MSI’s AfterBurner and Asus’ GPU Tweak are actually better tools and are friendly to any brand of graphics card. Does this mean that EVGA has to return to the N card market? Or is it just the software development team? Just wait and see.

See also  It is rumored that Apple will abandon ARM and switch to RISC-V camp

You may also like

Chrome v107 browser officially launched, supports HEVC /...

macOS, iOS, tvOS updated to support multiple Nintendo...

Half quarter profit disappoints Wall Street

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Age of...

Musk walked into Twitter headquarters with a sink...

“Dragon Age 4” Alpha version completed, “Mass Effect”...

Musk walked into Twitter headquarters with a sink...

HTC Wildfire E Plus, a former Android brother,...

The production team ensures that the types of...

The production team ensures that the types of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy