The rover “Perseverance” sent by NASA to Mars has collected rocks with carbon-based molecules from Martian craters. The picture shows two holes left after collecting the stone. (NASA photo)

U.S.spaceNASA pointed out that dispatch toMarsthe detector “Perseverance“(Perseverance), collected from Mars’ Jezero crater, rocks rich in carbon-based molecules that may be evidence of ancient life.

These two stones were formed billions of years ago when the crater was still a lake; life could have survived in that environment.


David Shuster, a professor of earth and planetary sciences at the University of California, Berkeley, said on the 16th that he dared to guarantee that the two stones are the most important samples collected by the Perseverance rover to Mars so far in February 2021; Shuster Sturt is a member of the Mars Exploration Mission.

Other members of the mission were afraid to confirm that the carbon molecules were the remnants of Martian microbes after they died, describing them only as “probable biological signs.”

While the carbon molecule can be viewed as an organism, it’s also possible that it was created by a chemical reaction that has nothing to do with life, said Kenneth Farley, a project scientist on the Perseverance mission and a professor of geochemistry at the California Institute of Technology.

When discussing “probable biological signs,” Farley said, it’s important to do further research without jumping to conclusions. “At the moment we don’t know the significance of this discovery. This stone is exactly what we’re going to study.”

He said that the evidence is very solid to determine the existence of life on other planets. Although the scientific equipment carried by Perseverance is advanced, it still has its limitations and cannot provide convincing evidence enough for the scientific community to claim that “Mars did have life.” .

Scientists on Earth will not be able to use more sophisticated instruments to probe the meaning of the “evidence” of carbon molecules until they receive the “physical body” of the two stones. NASA and the European Space Agency are collaborating on a follow-up “sample retrieval” mission, which will require sending another robot to the site where Perseverance’s samples are stored.

The robot is scheduled to depart from Earth in 2028, fly to Mars to retrieve samples, and return to Earth in 2033.

After the Viking probe sent by NASA landed on Mars in 1976, the data returned made it possible to observe that the red planet is currently cold, dry and lifeless; but in the past 25 years, more and more scientists believe that Mars was once warm and watery. “Affordable” creatures.

One group of scientists even believes that the Martians still exist today, just hiding underground to avoid the endless radiation from space.

Perseverance’s mission is purely “archaeological,” looking for long-extinct biological remnants on Mars, including chemical remnants of similar early life on Earth.

