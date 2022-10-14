[Epoch Times, October 14, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Wang Zhu, Alabama comprehensive report) About 66 million years ago, when an asteroid about 6 miles (about 10 kilometers) in diameter hit Earth, it triggered a A “big earthquake” that lasted for weeks or months, some scientists say: “In just a few minutes or hours, the once lush and vibrant world became a completely silent, lifeless world. The world. Especially in the thousands of miles around the impact site, everything was almost completely destroyed.”

Columbian geologist Hermann Bermudez discusses his team’s research at the Geological Society of America meeting in Denver on Oct. 9 and 10, and presents his work in Texas, Ala. Evidence collected in Bama and Mississippi to demonstrate the impact of the Chicxulub earthquake.

According to Forbes, Bermudez discovered sediments full of small glass beads and debris on the island of Gorgonlla in Colombia. The beads formed in Earth’s shattered crust after the asteroid struck, creating a crater more than 120 miles wide in the Yucatan Peninsula. The beads initially existed as molten “spots” that then fell back to Earth as glass beads. Evidence from the earthquake included faults and fractures found in Alabama and two other states, and Alabama was found to have a mass extinction boundary, the report said. The Chicxulub impact is the most famous and most influential asteroid impact event in Earth’s history.

Responsible editor: Shang Ming