“Evil Castle 4 Remake” will be released in about a month. The Capcom production team has also stated in media interviews many times in the past that it will try to be as faithful as possible to the design of the original version. Recently, when asked about the impressive Lyon VS Krausser duel scene, the production team stated that the entire duel will be presented with a “new grid system”.

according toforeign media reportsthe team in charge of this remake said that the wonderful knife fights in this game will definitely retain the original flavor, but it is no longer the way of playing QTE in the past; instead, it uses the new grid file system produced this time to present a more modern battle Rhythm, I also hope that the player’s feeling will be more immersive.

Lyon VS Klausar is a bridge that many old “Evil Castle 4” game fans talk about

In addition, the production team also talked about adding a more “stealth assassination” combat mode to the remake. In some strategy routes, players can use screwdrivers, knives, etc. to silently kill enemies, effectively avoiding large-scale battles and advancing quickly. .

“Evil Castle 4: Remastered Edition” will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 24.

