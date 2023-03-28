The “Evil Castle 4” game launched in 2005 will launch the much-anticipated “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” in 2023. Just like the remastered versions of previous generations, this sincere new work once again feels the horror survival game , a reimagined story line, and sharp and detailed images.

AMD has optimized the performance of Evil Castle 4 Remastered in the latest AMD Software driver software, bringing next-generation visual effects and excellent performance to all the stunning actions in the game.

And “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” uses FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 acceleration technology, allowing players to still have a fairly smooth game performance when ray tracing is turned on. FSR 2 achieves improved performance and consistent image quality with temporal upscaling technology.

AMD Radeon graphics cards deliver the highest performance-per-dollar in today’s most demanding games, and unleash the best performance in rasterized games. The new Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is available now at discounted prices at participating electronics and brick-and-mortar retailers.