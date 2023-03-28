Home Technology Evil Castle 4 Remastered Features AMD FSR 2 Acceleration Technology
Technology

Evil Castle 4 Remastered Features AMD FSR 2 Acceleration Technology

by admin
Evil Castle 4 Remastered Features AMD FSR 2 Acceleration Technology

The “Evil Castle 4” game launched in 2005 will launch the much-anticipated “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” in 2023. Just like the remastered versions of previous generations, this sincere new work once again feels the horror survival game , a reimagined story line, and sharp and detailed images.

AMD has optimized the performance of Evil Castle 4 Remastered in the latest AMD Software driver software, bringing next-generation visual effects and excellent performance to all the stunning actions in the game.

And “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition” uses FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 acceleration technology, allowing players to still have a fairly smooth game performance when ray tracing is turned on. FSR 2 achieves improved performance and consistent image quality with temporal upscaling technology.

AMD Radeon graphics cards deliver the highest performance-per-dollar in today’s most demanding games, and unleash the best performance in rasterized games. The new Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is available now at discounted prices at participating electronics and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Further reading:

See also  Switch sales exceeded 118 million units! Surpassing PS4 to become the 4th best-selling video game console│TVBS News- TVBS

You may also like

Apple Music Classical is now live

The crazy story of a 16 million dollar...

The best Nintendo Switch games of 2023: Our...

The crazy story of a 16 million dollar...

The Anker 523 “Nano 3” USB C charger...

Rode Wireless ME Combines Receiver and Second Mic...

What changes with the ‘anti-pezzotto’ law. The expert:...

Soundcore Motion Boom Plus buy cheap from 130€...

Roguelike real-time PvP RPG “The Changers” launched in...

How is the Realme C55, the Android smartphone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy