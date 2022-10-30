It has been a year and a half since the previous work. Although the new work and the fourth generation have not yet been released, Capcom, the king of cold rice, finally released “Evil Castle 8: Village Gold Edition” at the end of this month.

In addition to the complete content of this article, the biggest focus of this “Evil Castle 8: Village Gold Edition” is of course the “Winches Expansion Pack” priced at 560 yuan. This package not only contains what everyone expects The long-awaited DLC also has new content such as “Third Person Mode” and “Mercenary Mode – Additional Commands”. Now let’s take a look at the performance of this DLC through the demo!

“Shadow of Rose”

And the first thing to talk about, of course, is the highlight of the DLC “Shadow of Rose”.

The protagonist of the story is Ethan’s daughter Rose Winches. The story tells that Rose, who has grown up, suffers all day long because of the powerful power of the fungus master on her body. Not only does she have secretions similar to mycelium from time to time, but she also often sees illusions that ordinary people can’t see.

One day, Chris’s teammate, Old Tooth, approached her and told her that according to Miranda’s notes, they found a mysterious item “Purification Crystal” that can remove the main power of bacteria. But to find further clues, Rose must personally trace Miranda’s memories deep into the mycelium web.

And Rose, who was desperate to get rid of this power, entered into the mycelium network through the remaining part of the host’s organization, and encountered a nightmare encounter there, and a self-proclaimed “Michael” everywhere. The mysterious man who helps her…

The plot as a whole is very king, and the person who everyone has guessed will have a lot of scenes. On the whole, it is stable and lacks a script of reversal.

As for my thoughts on “Shadow of Rose”, the author’s personal feeling is a mixture of “Stranger Things” + “Little Nightmare” + “Evil Castle 8”.

Let’s talk about the gameplay part first. The playtime of Shadow of Rose is around 3 hours. Except that the weapons are only pistols and shotguns, the main gameplay is similar to this article, and the puzzles and maps are almost all extensions of this article, such as castle statues and masks to solve puzzles, I believe each one has broken this article once People are not too unfamiliar.

But in order to add a little bit of variability, the element of “mycelium ability” has been added this time. In this game, most of the map will be covered in ooze-like “black areas”. Once you step on it, you will not only be unable to move an inch, but you will not even be able to attack and use items.

If you just want to move forward, it will directly lead to GG. So in order to get through these places, you have to get the amplifier hidden in the corner of the level and use Rose’s mycelial superpower to destroy the “core” of these black areas.

The shape of the nucleus is somewhat similar to that of the Demon King in “Stranger Things”, and it is a flower-shaped crystallization. Rose can raise her hand and use her power to destroy these nuclei.

But since this power has a limited range and can only be used against the cores facing you, the purpose of your detour on the map is basically to clear these cores and find a way out. Not only destructible drops like jars are replaced by cores, but some places even require multiple cores to be cleared to get through.

And in addition to dismantling the core, the power of this mycelium is far more than that. It can not only be used to counter some enemies who have caught you, but if you choose to use this power to attack actively, you can directly control the enemy in place without letting you slaughter. Although the number of field control abilities that can be used is extremely limited, it is quite useful whether it is in boss battles or passing through some difficult places. In the stealth level, you can even directly destroy the patrolling enemies with just one use. Since I only discovered this when I was about to end the dive phase, I didn’t even know what I was doing when I started diving so hard…

In the end, let me spit it out. In fact, it’s not just the core, but even the scenes and the way the villains move are super-like “Stranger Things”.

Look at the scene before the final battle, the production team, you just finished watching the second season, right… and you don’t play Super Mycelium II at all, the final battle has completely turned into a super power battle, even Wiska’s What is the trick that teleportation has learned?

third person mode

As for the newly added third-person mode over the shoulder, the author used “Shadow of Rose” and this article to play a good experimental effect.

“Shadow of Rose” was obviously made with the third person in mind. Not only was the placement of items and prompts deliberately adjusted, but the animation design was also based on the third person. And because there are levels that require walking backwards, not using the third person may increase the difficulty a lot.

However, since the third person in this article is added after the fact, the effect is not as perfect as “Shadow of Rose”. Not only can you still not see Ethan’s appearance, but once you enter the animation performance, you will be directly pulled back to the first-person perspective, especially when you are accidentally caught by the grasping technique, the whole shot will be thrown directly over. Full of disgusting.

But no matter what, the third person not only has a relative advantage in walking and finding hidden objects, but it is also easier to judge whether you have a good defense, so if you are a player who is hard at finding things or close combat, you can also consider using it. 3rd person weigh play once.

Mercenary Mode – Additional Commands

As for the additional commands of the mercenary mode, everyone should know the key points from the trailer. That is, in addition to the original Ethan, several more characters are available, including Chris the Gorilla, Heisenberg the Hammer, and Mrs. Timitrescu.

Because it’s just a role change, the gameplay is basically the same as the original, but the moves of these characters are much cooler than Ethan.

Chris’s gameplay is unparalleled in his fists. Although he was equipped with a pistol at the beginning and a laser guidance device is also available, the author has basically never used it except to fight enemies at high altitudes. All the enemies just go up to the left hook and the right straight punch. The whole One Punch Man after upgrading the melee damage.

Heisenberg is a more eclectic character. In addition to hitting people directly with the mallet in his hands, he can also use magnetism to attack with iron blocks or circular saws as projectiles. After accumulating the attacks, the surrounding enemies can be charged to increase the damage, but because they usually have to go up and knock, there is a risk of taking damage. Personally, I feel that they are a little weaker than Chris.

As for the lady, it’s even more fun. Not only can you chop people with her claws, but you can also use the signature action of throwing a vanity cabinet. You can even summon the third daughter of the fly, who was originally in the castle level, as a long-distance summoned beast to attack the enemy. It is the most versatile character.

Of course, although they don’t have as many weapons as Ethan, they also have their own upgrades and skills to learn. I believe that many fanatics will come back in the near future to fight for the SSS evaluation of all characters and all levels.

Summarize

Although the play time of “Shadow of Rose” as the key is not very long, in terms of an expanded content of 560 yuan, the content can be said to be quite rich.

This time not only made a perfect ending for the seventh and eighth generation of the plot, but also added a third-person and mercenary mode, which also added a little new fun to the game that had been played for a long time. Even by the standards that once broke this article, there are at least nearly 6-10 hours of new content for you to play.

This is recommended for those players who have seriously broken “Evil Castle 8; Village” to buy and play, at least this time you don’t need to guess who the back is when driving at the end.