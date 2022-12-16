Resident Evil Village VR

For PS VR launched in 2016, “Evil Castle 7: Resident Evil” is a very important work. Now that PS VR2 is about to officially debut, Capcom timely sent “Evil Castle: Village VR” to escort it. Earlier, Sony and Capcom jointly announced that “Village VR” will be open to owners of “Evil Castle: Village” in the form of free DLC on February 22, 2023, the release date of PS VR 2. In this way, early adopters who bought PS VR2 first will have another masterpiece to experience.

It is worth mentioning that when previewing “Village VR” this summer, Capcom mentioned that the main story of “Evil Castle: Village” will be playable in VR mode on PS VR2. This mode can take advantage of 4K HDR display, eye tracking and 3D audio to “elevate the feeling of immersion to new heights”. The sense of touch can also be enhanced via the PS VR 2 Sense controller, allowing you to “actually feel the vibration, recoil and drag”. Through the controller, players can also realize intuitive actions, such as raising their arms for defense or holding a gun forward to prepare to shoot, etc.

According to previous Sony statements, the PS VR2 will have at least 20 “main” games when it launches. In addition to “Evil Castle: Village VR”, “Horizon: Call of the Mountain” and “Among Us VR” have been confirmed to be in the lineup.