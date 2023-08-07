Evo 2023: SNK Announces New Game in the “Legend of the Hungry Wolf” Series – “City of the Wolves”

World‘s Largest Fighting Game Festival, Evo 2023, Crowns Xiaohai as The King of Fighters XV Champion

The highly anticipated gaming event, Evo 2023, took place from August 4 to August 6, showcasing exhilarating battles and announcing new updates for fans of the fighting game genre. Among the participants, Xiaohai emerged victorious in the main event, securing the championship title for “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV”. This triumph marked a consecutive win for Xiaohai, who had previously clinched victory at Evo Japan 2023.

The competitive nature of Evo 2023 had fans on the edge of their seats as they witnessed intense clashes between skilled players. However, the excitement didn’t end there. SNK, the renowned game developer, took the opportunity to unveil fresh information about their latest project during the event. Last year’s Evo 2022 showcased the release of the highly-discussed “Legend of the Hungry Wolf” series, leaving fans eager for more updates.

Since then, anticipation has been building for Evo 2023, with hopes of further exciting game reveals. SNK has previously teased fans with visuals featuring “Rock Howard” and “Terry Bogard” at Evo 2022, as well as during Evo Japan 2023. With these teasers, fans have been eager for more news and developments surrounding the “Legend of the Hungry Wolf” series.

Finally, the wait is over as SNK unveiled the title for their latest addition to the “Legend of the Hungry Wolf” series – “City of the Wolves”! Alongside this announcement, the official trailer for the game was released, offering a glimpse into the intense action and unique gameplay that fans can expect. Although the trailer was relatively short, the first half showcased exciting abilities from the characters’ super nirvana, potential battle stages, and featured appearances by “Rock Howard” and “Terry Bogard”.

Fans who were familiar with these characters from KOF XV were delighted to witness the inclusion of Locke’s Gale Fist and Terry’s energy wave in “Legend of the Hungry Wolf”. Furthermore, the trailer hinted at the presence of “extreme flow karate の mystery” in the voices of the characters, adding to the anticipation surrounding the game.

While the trailer has left fans craving for more information about “City of the Wolves”, SNK has assured them that further updates will be provided through their official SNK Twitter account (@SNKPofficial_jp). As enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the game, SNK continues to build the hype and maintain the suspense around this exciting new installment.

