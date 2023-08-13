Home » ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried goes to jail, probation revoked
ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried goes to jail, probation revoked

L’ex-CEO of FTX will go to prison, after months of probation. This is the latest twist in the very long court case on the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange of which Bankman-Fried was co-founder and CEO until the end of 2022. Bankman-Fried’s probation, in fact, was revoked in the past few hours.

As the American portal Engadget explains, Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to prison yesterday, Friday, August 11, when New York District Judge Lewis Caplan decided to revoke the probation order that had been granted to the CEO of FTX in the past months. Sam Bankman-Fried was free on bail after his parents (two illustrious Harvard professors) had paid a huge bill from 250 million dollars to prevent his son from going straight to jail.

Be careful, though: the revocation of probation does not depend on the final conviction of the ex-CEO of FTX. Although the latter is getting closer (and more and more likely, since many FTX executives have already been sentenced in recent months), in fact, Bankman-Fried was forced to spend the next few months in prison, at least until the next trial hearing, because he would try to contact witnesses in the trial against him and to change their testimony.

The accusation against Bankman-Fried is in fact that of having contacted his ex-partner Caroline Ellisona key witness in the trial for the crack of FTX, trying to convince her not to testify against him or change her account of the facts. Ellison, who has already pleaded guilty in a trial linked to the collapse of FTX, shared messages sent to her by the former CEO of the platform with the New York Times. It seems that Bankman-Fried has used VPN networks and the Signal app to try not to get “caught”: the same mode of operation it would also be held against other former FTX employees in the past few months.

The answers from the young man’s defense were useless tycoon of cryptocurrencies, which it has asked that Bankman-Fried stay at homeextending his probation and even delaying the date of the appeal trial against him, because Allison’s statements, later used by the prosecution to request the young man’s incarceration, would have been simple “insinuations and speculations devoid of real facts”. Judge Kaplan, on the other hand, decided to agree with the accusation, ruling that Bankman-Fried has “attempted to meddling with a vital witness for the process in at least two occasions“.

