In 2021, the search engine Neeva was launched in the USA. The system has an iOS browser app and browser extension. The number of users now reaches 600,000 thousand users. You may have questions about who created this system, why, and how it works. This is precisely what we will talk about now.

The initiator of the creation was a former employee of Google, who managed the advertising business there, Sridhar Ramaswamy. He attracted considerable investment in his project, almost 78 million dollars.

What was the impetus for Neeva?

The current policy of the Google company, namely the technical service work, no longer suited Sridhar Ramaswamy. In his interviews, he uses the phrase about the exploitation of these people. In most cases, it consists of collecting all the data about your online activity to present targeted advertising and encourage you to make a purchase that you may not need.

And he, in turn, did not want to be a part of this process. “We felt the traditional search engines had become about advertising and advertisers – and not really about serving users,” he said.

How does Neeva work with other popular browsers?

When using the Neeva search engine, your search history and product interactions are not saved by default. When creating an account, the user only needs to enter information such as name and email address.

One feature you can optionally enable is searching history on the Neeva settings page. Your information will never be sold or shared with anyone for profit, regardless of whether or not you have turned on storage mode. If you compare Google and Neeva in practice, the difference will be visible when searching for a brand in these browsers.

If in Neeva, you will be offered various options of official brand sites, articles, etc., then Google follows with a map, social-media feeds, and links to the sellers of this product. In addition, Google is receiving anonymized information about users visiting various pages and, based on this, offers you more and more advertising related to the topic you are looking for.

How much does it cost to use Neeva?

Basic membership is free and covers all the functionality of the search engine. In addition, you can search the Internet from multiple devices, set news and shopping options, and more.

There is also a Premium membership option. Its main difference is an unlimited number of searches and ways to protect privacy at the highest level. It can be a VPN or a premium password manager. A paid subscription is available only in the USA, but future use in other countries is expected. It is assumed that the cost will reach 5 pounds per month.

