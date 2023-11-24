Ex-GTA developer claims Rockstar made him shut down his blog

Rockstar Retains Mystique in Game Development

In the world of video games, players are often kept in the loop about the development process, but there is one company that remains shrouded in mystery: Rockstar. Despite leaks about Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar has managed to keep its upcoming projects under wraps.

Former Grand Theft Auto developer, Obbe Vermeij, recently revealed that Rockstar contacted him to remove posts about an abandoned Rockstar game. Vermeij, who worked at Rockstar North until 2009, stated, “I received an email from Rockstar North…Some OGs out there are upset with my blog. I really didn’t think anyone would mind me talking about games from 20 years ago, but I was wrong. About ruining the mystique of rock stardom and stuff like that.”

Vermeij’s now-deleted post revealed details about the canceled Rockstar game, Agent. He described the game as set in the 1970s, more linear than GTA, and featuring locations such as a French Mediterranean city, a Swiss ski resort, Cairo, and a big shootout with lasers in space.

Despite this revelation, Rockstar remains tight-lipped about their current and future projects. The company’s desire to maintain a sense of mystery around their games adds to the anticipation and excitement for what they have in store for players.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

