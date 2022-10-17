news-main-body”>

Preface | What kind of laptops do we need now?

Although mobile office is becoming more and more popular, no matter whether it is a smart phone or a non-Win system tablet, it cannot replace the position of a laptop. Really pay attention to productivity, laptop + Win system is still the best solution, and there is still a better choice: a two-in-one notebook, which doubles the efficiency with a stylus.

And these features are better reflected in Huawei’s new 2-in-1 notebook – Huawei MateBook E Go. It is worth noting that this product has two versions: standard version and performance version. Next, share the experience of using the Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition.

Appearance | Weighs only 710g, and has ultra-thin characteristics

Let’s first take a look at the appearance design of Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition.

The products to be experienced this time are a full set of Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition, including Huawei MateBook E Go (Performance Edition, Nebula Gray 16+512GB WiFi), Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard (Interstellar Blue), and the new HUAWEI M-Pencil (No. Second generation) Snow White stylus.

This is a complete set of products. The element of Huawei MateBook E Go performance version is that it is a tablet that supports touch and high brush. With the stylus, you can easily complete a lot of drawing and design work; with the keyboard, you can change Use a notebook to complete text entry work. Moreover, with the Huawei smart magnetic keyboard, more forms can be realized.

Huawei’s smart magnetic keyboard is very unique. It adopts a split design, which is equivalent to a bracket protective shell + a magnetic keyboard that can be used separately. It is very powerful.

The magnetic adsorption is very sensitive, and this is also the position to charge the keyboard. The keyboard has an independent lithium battery, which also makes the keyboard can be used separately.

The new HUAWEI M-Pencil (second generation) Snow White supports a pressure sensitivity of up to 4096, which can easily meet the needs of professional drawing professionals.

In addition, let’s talk about it again, the Huawei MateBook E Go performance version uses the current mainstream PD fast charging solution. It comes standard with a 65W charger & charging cable set, which can fully charge a 45.84Wh battery in 100 minutes.

Then, get to know the protagonist: Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition (omitted below).

The screen size is 12.35 inches, the resolution is as high as 2.5K, and the refresh rate of this screen reaches 120Hz, which can bring extremely smooth visual effects.

The Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition is positioned as a 2-in-1 notebook and supports a high-profile stylus. In order to meet the needs of mobile office use, this screen has the following features:

① 3D LUT color correction: professional-level color correction, with more accurate hue, saturation, brightness, etc.;

② Huawei’s multi-screen same-color technology: the same screen, regardless of terminal equipment, presents the same color, which is convenient for cross-screen use;

③ Full-screen primary color: Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition achieves the display effect of color accuracy ΔE<1 in P3 color gamut and sRGB dual color gamut;

Of course, there are also Rheinland eye protection certification, low blue light certification, natural color display, etc. The configuration of this screen is very comprehensive.

The detailed design of the Huawei MateBook E Go performance version is also very good, especially the frameless design of the frame, and the feel is also very good. The thickness is only 7.68mm, you must know that this can be a Win11 two-in-one notebook, which is truly portable. In addition, about the details of the interface, there are some unique places, let’s take a look:

① The volume button is designed in the upper left corner, and there are also 3 microphones; with the 1 microphone at the rear lens position, the 4 microphones can realize long-distance sound pickup, improve the pickup effect, and the effect is better during the meeting;

② Dual USB-C ports are designed, so you can use devices such as docking stations while charging to achieve more functions; the power button integrates a fingerprint recognition module, which is convenient for quick unlocking of the device;

③ The 3.5mm headphone jack is reserved, which is convenient for external audio equipment.

The front lens is designed in the middle of the front top; in addition, the upper frame has a magnetic adsorption function, and the stylus can be placed on it to charge. At the same time, when the stylus is placed on the frame for the first time, it will prompt automatic Bluetooth connection, which is very easy to use.

The Huawei MateBook E Go performance version adopts the independent design of the WiFi antenna and the Bluetooth antenna. When used, they do not interfere with each other. The signal is stronger and easier to use. It can also maintain stable signal performance in areas with complex WiFi such as supermarkets and cafes. .

The frosted glass fiber back shell material is beautiful and can effectively avoid fingerprints. The hand feel is very close to the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022; the rear single camera + flash is sufficient for daily use.

It is worth mentioning that it is the stand of the Huawei MateBook E Go performance version. Different from the small angle opening of similar products, the stand of Huawei MateBook E Go performance version even supports 120-160° opening, and supports the hovering of the stand, which is more suitable for independent use.

OK, let me finally show you that the daily use of the Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition is a regular notebook form.

Use | With Huawei smart magnetic keyboard to achieve a variety of forms, easy to deal with more use scenarios

Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition has a variety of forms, which can be easily changed and used.

Use the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard as you like, without being limited by the usage scenarios at all. The touch screen design can also be separated from the mouse for easy use.

Of course, the notebook form is the most commonly used form in daily office, and it can easily become a thin and light notebook.

For designers, they can turn into a tablet computer and create freely with a stylus; a sensitive pressure-sensitive pen is a very important tool; this is also one of the biggest charms of this product.

Screen | High brush + excellent display effect, a 2-in-1 notebook that is really suitable for creation

Does the 120Hz high refresh rate of Huawei MateBook E Go really matter? The answer is yes, as a 2-in-1 laptop with a high-brush screen, it can bring a more silky browsing experience.

120Hz, it is a silky smooth user experience, when browsing the web, it basically slides to the end.

Excellent primary color screen, excellent display effect, high color saturation, and high screen brightness. It is a very good choice for editing videos and editing pictures.

Compatibility | There are no compatibility problems in daily use, enough productivity tools

Because the chip of Huawei MateBook E Go performance version is based on ARM architecture, which is characterized by low power consumption and high performance, when I started to use it, I was worried about whether there would be compatibility problems. Then, I randomly tested some software and found that there was no problem with compatibility at all.

The most commonly used LR, there is no problem at all, the editing of pictures, the loading and exporting of presets are very smooth.

There is no problem with PS at all, and the rendering speed is very fast. This is the 2019 version of PS, and there is no compatibility problem at all.

In addition to these software, video editing software, social software (wechat, QQ), video playback software (Youku, Tencent), browser (Chrome), cloud disk, compression software, etc. have been tested, and there is no problem at all.

Moreover, the Microsoft three-piece system comes with it, and there is no problem in using it.

Huawei Ecology | Easy interconnection of multiple devices and enjoy the Huawei interconnection experience

The Huawei MateBook E Go performance version has another huge advantage: Huawei ecology. With the built-in control center, various functions such as transfer station, multi-device communication sharing, and large horizontal screen can be realized.

① Transfer station:

In addition, the terminal for HarmonyOS 3 also supports a powerful transfer station function; this function can be used for cross-application & device data transfer, cross-device file transfer, etc., to create a seamless connection experience, and the function is very powerful.

② Communication sharing:

Huawei MateBook E Go can realize terminal communication sharing with Huawei mobile phones; through this function, Huawei MateBook E Go can connect to the network of the mobile phone, and at the same time, it can also make calls and send and receive messages, completely opening up the connection between the laptop and the mobile phone.

③ Large horizontal window:

On Huawei MateBook E Go, you can turn mobile applications into applications with PC experience, which is faster and easier to use.

Through these functions, the Huawei ecosystem is truly opened up, which is also a functional design favored by the huge Huawei user group.

Summary | The thin and light all-in-one terminal is also an office tool

Finally, summarize the experience of using the Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition.

First of all, which users will choose the Huawei MateBook E Go performance version? Answer: business people with office needs and frequent business trips; designers and design students who have design needs and rely heavily on styluses; users of Huawei mobile phones and Huawei terminal equipment. For these user groups, it is very suitable to choose the Huawei MateBook E Go performance version. I feel that two-in-one notebooks like the Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition are especially suitable for “two-in-one youth” who can balance work and life.

Of course, in addition to these users, including users who like to follow dramas (excellent screen) will also like this product, change the form at will, and the battery life is super long (the measured online 1080P video can last about 9Hr), the fanless design is also There is no annoying noise, and there is no need to worry about dust and other issues.

Overall, Huawei MateBook E Go has an outstanding price-to-price ratio and is very worth having! Huawei MateBook E Go Performance Edition will be officially launched on 2022/10/14, and pre-sale is now open, pay attention to snap it up!