Exciting new Cargo Ebikes from Tern

The cult cargo bike manufacturer Tern has revised its compact but powerful HSD cargo e-bike.

Cargo bike specialists Tern launched their first HSD cargo e-bike in 2019 – and caused quite a stir with a capable transporter that’s as easy to ride as a regular city e-bike. Now the company has announced even “stronger and smarter” 2023 models.

Greentech Cargo Bikes by Tern: cargo bikes for the tough

According to the manufacturer, the new HSD is for people who want the hauling capacity of a cargo bike in a package that is “much easier to ride and handle,” says company boss Josh Hon from: “This new generation of the HSD includes improvements based on feedback based on what we have collected from drivers and our own team over the past four years. Also, the new Bosch Smart System is a fantastic upgrade in sheer performance and electronic intelligence too.”

The HSD is not a folding bike per se, but the seat post can be lowered and the handlebars folded down for portability in the back seat of an SUV between rides. And the cargo e-bike can stand upright in elevators or apartments.

Otherwise there is a custom-made Suntour suspension fork to compensate for bumps, 20-inch wheels with Schwalbe tires, integrated front and rear lights, hydraulic disc brakes from Shimano or Magura with 180/160 mm rotors, stainless steel mudguards and a kickstand .

Prices for the 2023 HSD models start at around $5000 and are expected to be available in the fall. More information can be found in the term video below.