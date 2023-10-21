Exciting New Features Expected in the 2024 iPad Pro: Design Innovations, M3 Chip, OLED Screen, and More

Apple enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the next generation of the iPad Pro, and it seems that their patience will be rewarded in 2024. The tech giant is reportedly developing an iPad Pro with several exciting new features that are worth the wait.

One of the most anticipated updates is a renewed design. Apple hasn’t made any significant changes to the iPad Pro’s design since 2018, when it introduced a bezel-less display and removed the home button. Rumors suggest that the 2024 iPad Pro could feature a glass back, offering a brighter finish and more vibrant colors. This design change could also enable wireless charging and reverse charging on the iPad Pro. Additionally, there are speculations that the camera could be shifted to the side of the device to enhance horizontal use, although this may impact the charging of the Apple Pencil.

Another major highlight of the 2024 iPad Pro will be the implementation of a new processor. Apple plans to include an M3 chip manufactured using the advanced 3-nanometer technique. This chip is expected to provide 22% better performance than the previous M2 chip. Along with improved CPU and GPU capabilities, the M3 chip will significantly enhance multitasking performance and introduce features like ray-tracing in games.

The screen of the 2024 iPad Pro is also set to receive a major upgrade. Rumors indicate that Apple will introduce two models with OLED displays, measuring 11 inches and 13 inches, respectively. OLED panels offer advantages such as lower battery usage, higher color accuracy, and improved contrast. Reports suggest that Samsung and LG have been manufacturing these OLED panels for Apple, with production starting in January 2023. This transition to OLED screens may also extend to other Apple products, such as MacBook Pro.

Storage options for the iPad Pro are expected to expand as well. Apple is rumored to introduce models with storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and even 4TB. With the increased storage capacity, Apple may also incorporate up to 32GB of RAM in the higher-end models.

While there were speculations about a larger screen size for the iPad Pro, it seems that the overall dimensions of the device will remain the same. However, the reduction of side bezels will allow for a slightly larger screen, with sizes potentially increasing from 11 to 11.1 inches and from 12.9 to 13 inches.

Camera improvements are also expected in the 2024 iPad Pro. While details about the rear camera specifications remain unknown, it is anticipated that Apple will enhance the camera sensors and aperture. The front camera may feature a wider aperture and autofocus, along with software features from the iPhone 15 such as Photonic Engine, Cinema Mode, and next-generation portraits.

Apple may introduce a new 4-pin Smart Connector for the 2024 iPad Pro, replacing the current 3-pin connector. This new connector will offer additional power to peripherals connected to the USB-C Thunderbolt port and may incorporate MagSafe support.

With the potential design changes and the introduction of wireless charging, Apple is also developing a new Magic Keyboard for the 2024 iPad Pro. This updated keyboard will feature an aluminum alloy construction and a larger trackpad, among other improvements.

Overall, the 2024 iPad Pro promises to be a game-changer in the history of the iPad. Although an official release date is not yet confirmed, it is expected to launch in spring 2024. However, with all these exciting new features, the iPad Pro’s price is anticipated to be higher than previous models. Apple fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on this highly anticipated device.