Exciting News: Apple Unveils iOS 17.2 Beta 3 with New Features, Improvements, and Updated Download Process

Apple has just release iOS 17.2 beta 3 for iPhone and the new update can now be downloaded by developers. iOS 17.2 includes new features such as the long-awaited Diary app and also fixes errors, such as one that was affecting Wi-Fi in the applications. But many more improvements could come in the following betas.

What’s new in iOS 17.2 beta 3

At this moment we are downloading beta 3 of iOS 17.2 and we will proceed to test the new update to fully understand the new features it includes. As soon as we have information, we will update this post or launch a new one with all the improvements found.

These are the main new features found in iOS 17.2:

Diary App. The Diary app offers “a unique space to relive your big and small moments.” It is an app in which you can write down anything that comes to mindwhether about special events or everyday things.New Widgets. Have very interesting new widgets for the Clock app and the Weather app.What’s new in Apple Music. Improvements are coming such as Apple Music collaborative playlists, the Apple Music favorite playlist or the new concentration filter.News in Messages. Verification of contacts in Messages, reactions with stickers and improvements in messages in iCloud will arrive with iOS 17.2.iPhone 15 Pro Action Button. We now have a new function for the action button: translator.

How to download iOS 17.2 beta 3 on your iPhone

Apple has modified the method for downloading and installing new updates in beta phase. From now on, any user can download and install a developer beta version of iOS 17 on their iPhone, as well as public versions. It is not necessary to be a developer or make any type of payment. The process is free and very simple.

Sync your Apple ID to the Apple Beta Developer Program.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Go to the General section.

And now enter the Software Update section.

Wait a few seconds and tap on Beta Updates.

Select iOS 17 Developer Beta. Go back and you can download and install the beta. Go back and a new option will appear to download and install the iOS 17.2 beta on your iPhone.

iPhone models compatible with iOS 17.2

The list of iPhones compatible with iOS 17 has been reduced and there is only 20 iPhone models that can install the new operating system:

iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15.

iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14.

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone SE 2022.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

